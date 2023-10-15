PHOTOS: Bengals hold off Seahawks

1 / 30
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top