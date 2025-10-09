Joe Flacco joining Bengals roster gets mixed reactions

The Bengals-Browns trade led to a range of sentiments across social media, with some expressing optimism while others failing to see how it was an improvement.

- Here’s the thing: Every chance you have to get into the playoffs with someone like Joe Burrow at quarterback is gold. And so if Joe Flacco gives Cincinnati a shot to sneak into a depleted AFC bracket with Burrow back in the saddle, then the price here is steal.

- Just replacing a chair on the deck of the titanic. Flacco got benched last season. He got benched this season. Not sure how he lasts behind that OL.

- He knows the AFC North extremely well, and they still have five division games left.

- Joe Flacco completed 58% of his passes and posted a passer rating of 60.3. Yet the Bengals believe he can help them.

Others were quick to joke about the timing of the trade and the Bengals facing off against Green Bay Sunday.

- Joe Flacco just beat the Packers with the Browns ... we play the Packers this week 😂😂

- Joe Flacco about to beat the Packers twice in one year.

- The ultimate troll job would be if Flacco walks up to the D line of Green Bay and introduces himself as “Hi, I’m Joe” after just beating them a couple weeks ago.

Quick to resurface on social media after news of Tuesday’s trade – a brief exchange between Burrow and Flacco following the Bengals’ 17–16 win over the Browns in Week 1. Mics caught Burrow telling Flacco, “Good job, man. Looking forward to watching you this year.”

Fans posting their reactions online:

- Premonition…

- Almost creepy 🫢🤣🤣🤣

- Weird looking back now, kind of a self-fulfilled prophecy

- A full circle moment

According to an article on Sports Illustrated (si.com), Burrow will be watching Flacco try and keep the Bengals’ post-season hopes alive over the next few months to help Cincinnati secure a spot in the AFC playoffs. Early estimates have Burrow returning by Week 16 in late December when the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins.

This is the first trade between the Bengals and the Browns since 1999.

