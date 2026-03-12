Cincinnati Bengals signing former veteran DT Jonathan Allen to two-year deal

Allen becomes the team’s third free agent signee this offseason, as the Bengals already locked up safety Bryan Cook and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

A 2017 first-round draft pick of the former Washington Redskins, Allen brings experience as a two-time Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022 when he recorded a combined 16.5 sacks and 47 quarterback hits.

Allen went to Minnesota last year after eight seasons with Washington and started all 17 games, matching his career-high of 68 tackles and adding 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits. The Vikings had signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason, but they saved over $6 million in 2026 cap space by releasing him. They still owe $8 million in guaranteed salary this year.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin emphasized the importance of solidifying the defensive line this offseason when speaking at the NFL Combine last month and now have made two moves to do that.