Cincinnati Bengals sign former first-round pick TE Noah Fant

Cincinnati waived undrafted college free agent Kole Taylor, a rookie out of West Virginia University who signed in May, on Thursday to make room on the roster.

“He gives you more flexibility,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “You’ve got a player that’s really a plus player in both the run and the pass, at the point of attack blocking, backside of blocking, in protection can help you, but also really explosive as a receiver. Great size, great explosiveness, really good hands. Tough to bring down. I think that’s just another weapon. Anytime you can add a weapon like that, Erick All did that for us last year as well, so again, we feel really good about where our tight end room can be.”

The Bengals have a reliable weapon in starter Mike Gesicki but needed someone to fill All’s role as someone who could help in both the passing and running games.

All, a Fairfield High grad and fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals last year, tore his ACL – for the second time -- in a Week 9 game against the Raiders, and due to complications in his recovery, he will miss the entire 2025 season.

Fant enters his seventh NFL season, having spent the past three years with Seattle after he was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver in 2022. Last season, Fant finished with 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 catches, and he has consistently produced during his six NFL campaigns, averaging 591.4 yards per season.

Cincinnati has been a favorable landing spot for tight ends because of Joe Burrow’s ability to utilize them in a system that puts them in good positions to make plays.

“I think our quarterback first of all is going to find you,” Taylor said. “We face a lot of zone coverage, so guys that have awareness and savviness and good hands, Joe is going to find you. Any time anybody gets that void you are going to get the catch, and we found that a lot with our tight ends because of the receivers we have that draw so much attention. Our tight ends have done a great job over the years finding that space and being rewarded for it.”