Cincinnati Bengals: Higgins joining Chase on AFC Pro Bowl squad

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games take place on Tuesday at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., and will be televised live on ESPN. Higgins, originally a second alternate, replaces Baltimore’s Zay Flowers and joins fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase as Cincinnati’s Pro Bowl picks for the 2025 season.

Chase has been named to the Pro Bowl each of his five NFL seasons, and Higgins is the 10th wide receiver in Bengals history to earn the recognition. The last time Cincinnati had two wide receivers make the Pro Bowl in the same season was in 2007 when T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson were selected.

Higgins caught 59 passes for 846 yards and a career-high, AFC-leading 11 TDs in 15 games this past season. Only Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, playing in the NFC, had more touchdowns, and Higgins compiled a career-long streak of four consecutive games with at least one touchdown catch from Weeks 7 through 11.

The Bengals had two others named as alternates who also were waiting for a potential spot to fill on the roster. Cornerback DJ Turner II was a third alternate and Charlie Jones was a fifth alternate as a kick return specialist.

Alternates are added to the event if voted players in their position group are unable to participate. Selections from the Super Bowl-bound Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are among those not able to play, as are players not cleared due to injury.