Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving

His trial date was pushed back to Jan. 6, after the Bengals’ season ended. In court Tuesday morning, Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to driving without a license and reckless driving. Other charges against him were dismissed. According to court records, he was sentenced to five days of confinement for the reckless driving charge.

Taylor-Britt spoke to reporters on Monday, saying he would like to stay in Cincinnati now that his four-year rookie contract is over. However, he noted he was open to a change of scenery. He only played eight games for the Bengals this year, missing the back half of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot.