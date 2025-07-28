Cincinnati Bengals: Chase becomes first player in team history to earn 99 rating in Madden video game franchise

“You’ve arrived, the ’99 Club’,” Johnson said. “Welcome to greatness.”

Last week, the game had Chase with an overall rating of 97, but he said it should be a 99.

“I called Chad (Johnson) right away and told him this was the wrong rating,” Chase said.

Chase won the receiving triple crown last season becoming just the fifth player to accomplish the feat since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. He finished with 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions and earned his fourth Pro Bowl honor in four NFL seasons.

He’s now one of seven players with a 99 overall rating, joining Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, former LSU teammate and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Bills QB Josh Allen, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles OT Lane Johnson and Browns DE Myles Garrett.