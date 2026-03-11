Cincinnati Bengals: After nixing Maxx Crosby trade, Ravens sign Hendrickson to massive deal

Cincinnati already moved on, locking up former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year contract worth $60 million that can become official when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The legal tampering period opened Monday at noon, and Hendrickson lasted until Day 3.

The Ravens reportedly backed out on Crosby because of medical concerns after a physical, and they quickly pivoted to Hendrickson. Hendrickson was limited to just seven games last season due to a hip/pelvis injury that he ultimately had surgery to repair, but he’s expected to be ready for the 2026 season.

Hendrickson initially suffered what was reported as a back injury during Week 6 against Green Bay and missed the following game against Pittsburgh, but pushed to play the next week against the New York Jets and re-aggravated it when he was hit from behind. He never returned to the field and was not even seen at practices the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old defensive end said his goodbyes to Cincinnati last week when it was reported the Bengals were not using the franchise tag to keep him after three consecutive offseasons of Hendrickson seeking an extension and raises.

During the 2024 offseason, amid his requests for a trade, the Bengals told Hendrickson they would discuss his contract the next year, as he had just signed a one-year extension the previous summer. The parties couldn’t come to an agreement last year, though, and that led to more frustration on Hendrickson’s part.

Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler in his five seasons with Cincinnati, sat out of offseason workouts last year and skipped much of training camp before the Bengals restructured his contract to give him a pay raise, worth about $29 million. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and finished with 61.0 sacks during five regular seasons with the Bengals.

According to several national reports, Hendrickson headed into free agency this week looking for $10 million more than teams were willing to give him. A franchise tag by the Bengals would have been worth at least $30.2 million. He ultimately lands at $28 million average annual value.