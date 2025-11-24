Cincinnati AD apologizes for fans’ ‘religiously derogatory’ chant during BYU game

BYU running back LJ Martin (4) scores a touch down past Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

BYU running back LJ Martin (4) scores a touch down past Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sports
By
18 hours ago
X

University of Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham apologized Monday for a profane chant by fans aimed at Brigham Young’s football team Saturday at UC’s Nippert Stadium.

Videos on social media showed UC fans saying, “(Expletive) the Mormons” during BYU’s 26-14 victory against Cincinnati.

“On behalf of the University of Cincinnati and Bearcats Athletics, I want to sincerely apologize to the BYU community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday’s game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values. We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters.”

In September, the Big 12 fined the University of Colorado $50,000 after profane chants by its fans during a game against BYU.

“Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said then in a statement. “While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

In Other News
1
President Trump hails Shedeur Sanders following first Cleveland Browns...
2
Bengals: Taylor ‘anticipates’ Burrow playing this week against...
3
Name, Image and Likeness proposal approved by OHSAA schools
4
Short-handed Bengals can’t close it out in fourth quarter against New...
5
‘Bengals miss another opportunity’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.