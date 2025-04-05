Centerville grad picks Horizon League program

Rolf joins a Youngstown State program that finished 21-13 overall and 13-7 in the Horizon League in coach Ethan Faulkner’s first season. The Penguins have posted winning records six seasons in a row.

Rolf was one of six Charlotte players in the portal. There are eight players from the 2024-25 Youngstown State roster in the portal. Rolf is one of two transfers to commit to Youngstown State, along with guard Bryson Dawkins, of Houston Christian.

Rolf, a 2022 Centerville graduate, is one of three former Centerville players who have found new schools this spring.

• Gabe Cupps left Indiana after two seasons for Ohio State.

• Jonathan Powell picked North Carolina after one season at West Virginia.