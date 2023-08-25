Catholic Central wins season opener with 13 players

SPRINGFIELD — In 48 seasons of coaching, Jim Dimitroff has experienced nearly everything.

Nothing may compare to what he witnessed last Friday night.

With 13 available players, the Catholic Central High School football team won its season opener against North College Hill 21-6 at Hallinean Field.

Senior Adam Thomas had three interceptions, including a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown, sophomore Xavier Brown scored on a 1-yard run and sophomore Brody Adams recovered a fumble in the end zone to lift Catholic Central to its third straight season-opening victory.

“I believed all along that we could beat them,” Dimitroff said. “They laid their hearts out for us. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Irish saw low participation numbers throughout their summer workouts. They graduated 11 players from last year’s team and saw several players transfer or move to other schools.

At the end of July, Dimitroff met with school administration to discuss the plan for the season.

“We went through every scenario and none of the scenarios were great with that amount of kids,” Dimitroff said. “The consensus was that we were going to try to play.”

As camp began in early August, the Irish hovered around 15 players throughout the preseason. The program was forced to cancel two scrimmages due to injuries.

“There was a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen,” Dimitroff said. “Our utmost concern was always the kids safety. We really had to limit contact with we did and we had to be in good condition, but we couldn’t kill the kids. It was always crossing a gray area. Safety was our utmost concern all the time and it still is.”

The Irish, who qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons, entered Friday’s game with 13 available players, including several with no previous varsity experience. Two players were unavailable due to injury.

Freshman quarterback Connor Cordell won his first varsity start, throwing for 90 yards, including 62 yards to senior Noah Thrasher.

“He managed the game pretty well,” Dimitroff said. “Was he flawless? Absolutely not. He showed a lot of guts and determination. I was very proud of his performance.”

The Irish took a 7-0 lead on their opening possession, scoring on a 1-yard TD by Brown. Cordell hit Thrasher on a 26-yard pass that set up Brown’s TD run.

“We took the opening kickoff and took it right down the field,” Dimitroff said.

Later in the first half, Thomas scored on a 73-yard interception return for a TD to give Catholic Central a 14-0 lead.

“(Thomas) had a career night,” Dimitroff said.

With 1:20 remaining in the first half, the Irish capitalized on a botched punt snap. As North College Hill’s punter went to pick the ball, Thomas tackled him and the ball flew into the end zone. Adams recovered the ball to make it 21-0.

During camp, the Irish changed schemes to accommodate their personnel, Dimitroff said. They caused five turnovers in the game and allowed only 133 yards.

“It was very, very effective,” he said. “Our defense was just outstanding. (North College Hill) had negative yards until they threw one over our head and completed it for a touchdown (in the second half).”

Dimitroff credited his coaching staff for sticking with the program throughout the summer.

“There were days we all felt like quitting and walking away and nobody did,” he said.

Dimitroff has coached for several different programs throughout his career, including North, South, Springfield and Wittenberg. He won a state championship as an assistant coach at Upper Arlington in 2000. He took over as head coach at his alma mater last season, guiding the Irish to a 7-5 record and the program’s first playoff win in 14 seasons.

Friday’s short-handed triumph ranks among his most memorable coaching victories, he said.

“It’s got to be up there near the top,” Dimitroff said. “You get frustrated obviously during the game because things aren’t going the way you expect them to go as far as execution is concerned, but they just laid their hearts out there for us. They played their butts off.”

PREP FOOTBALL

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday’s Games

Greenon at Northwestern

Catholic Central at Troy Christian

Madeira at Shawnee

Tecumseh at Carroll

Bethel at Kenton Ridge

Northeastern at Riverside

Graham at Minster

Urbana at Ft. Recovery

Triad at North Union

West Liberty-Salem at Ben Logan

Mechanicsburg at New Bremen

Cedarville at East Clinton

Greeneview at Waynesville

Saturday’s games

Springfield vs. DeMatha Catholic (Maryland) at Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

Southeastern at Lehman Catholic, 7 p.m.