Butler sprinter commits to Iowa

Vandalia-Butler state champion sprinter Jordan Gross announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
“First off I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity as none of this is possible without him,” Gross wrote on Instagram. “Next I would like to thank my friends and family along with my coaches for helping me through this difficult process. Lastly I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be better every day and helping me succeed. Go Hawkeyes!”
Gross, a 2025 graduate of Butler, signed with Marshall in November but reopened his recruitment this spring.
Gross won the 200-meter dash at the Division I state meet earlier this spring. He also raced with the 4x400 relay team that won a state championship and placed third at the New Balance Nationals.
