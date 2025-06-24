Butler relay team places third at national meet

“So proud of my guys!” coach Jason Sutherland wrote on X. “Capping off an amazing season!”

Gross ran his split in 45.58 seconds, nearly matching the time (45.40) of Quincy Wilson, who ran the final leg for the winning team from the Bullis School in Maryland. Wilson set the American high school record in the 400 last year and became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to make the Olympic team.

Butler’s same group of sprinters won the Division I state championship in the event on June 7 in a state-record time of 3:12.06.

In the 4x200 relay Friday in Philadelphia, Butler’s relay team finished 12th (1:26.84).