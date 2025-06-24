Butler relay team places third at national meet

A relay team from Vandalia-Butler High School placed third in the 4x400-meter race Sunday at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Tayven Crump, Levi Campbell, Brayden Thaxton and Jordan Gross finished in 3 minutes, 10.96 seconds.
“So proud of my guys!” coach Jason Sutherland wrote on X. “Capping off an amazing season!”
Gross ran his split in 45.58 seconds, nearly matching the time (45.40) of Quincy Wilson, who ran the final leg for the winning team from the Bullis School in Maryland. Wilson set the American high school record in the 400 last year and became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to make the Olympic team.
Butler’s same group of sprinters won the Division I state championship in the event on June 7 in a state-record time of 3:12.06.
In the 4x200 relay Friday in Philadelphia, Butler’s relay team finished 12th (1:26.84).
Congratulations to our boys 4x400m relay team for their 3rd place finish at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia!!!— Vandalia Butler T&F/XC (@AviatorTF) June 22, 2025
Amazing performance by Tayven, Levi, Brayden and Jordan! pic.twitter.com/Xx0Q5mnwwx
About the Author