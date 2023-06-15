Burrow passes on contract questions

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow quickly shut down any line of questioning that related to his contract negotiations in his final press conference of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason workout program Tuesday.

The fourth-year quarterback had answered a handful of questions on the topic of his contract negotiations in his only other press conference of the offseason almost a month ago, but when asked Tuesday if he would be comfortable playing without a new deal in place before the season, Burrow said he was done talking about the situation.

Cincinnati’s front office has made clear its intent to lock Burrow up for the long-term and on a deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, the parties are still in negotiations.

“I think I’ve given you guys all the information that I’m comfortable with sharing about that process,” Burrow said. “As far as questions go about that, probably save that for another time.”

The question was relevant as Justin Herbert told reporters recently he wasn’t sure if he would feel comfortable playing this season if his deal isn’t done.

Burrow doesn’t seem the type that would sit out, but he didn’t use the opportunity to squash that idea. He’s been participating in the Bengals’ offseason program, including a regular at voluntary workouts and through the first two days of mandatory minicamp this week.

On Thursday, the Bengals have one last practice in the morning before breaking for the summer. Training camp is set to begin the last week of July. Burrow doesn’t plan to take it easy over the next five to six weeks.

“I wouldn’t say this is the time to get away from it,” Burrow said. “I would say this next five to six weeks for me are getting my mind right to go through the grind of the season. I would say this is the time where I kind of ramp up my mentality, ramp up my training to get ready for the season.”

The offseason program has been beneficial for Burrow just in terms of “building the team culture” and having a chance to get back on the same page with his teammates out on the field.

Burrow said he feels comfortable enough in the offense going into Year 4 with most of the same weapons from last season, that the timing aspect of connecting with his receivers comes naturally. He said this is the time of year that’s important for chemistry and “just being around the guys,” especially the new young players.

“I think we just feel much better about the squad, about where we’re at, about the guys we have in the locker room,” Burrow said, when asked how this offseason has felt compared to others in the past. “Not much has changed locker room wise from last year. It’s just another year in the system for all these guys. And another year that we’ve had working together understanding how each other works, so it’s gonna be big for us.”

Cincinnati had almost perfect attendance throughout voluntary workouts. A few players were missing here and there, but wide receiver Tyler Boyd showed up for ahead of the start to Organized Team Activities at the end of May and that left only offensive tackle Jonah Williams as a no-show for voluntary work.

Williams arrived for mandatory minicamp this week, and the team had perfect attendance Tuesday and Wednesday, though Williams and Chidobe Awuzie were doing rehab work as they come back from knee surgeries, and La’el Collins, also rehabbing repaired ACL and MCL tears, has been watching from the sideline.

Burrow wasn’t surprised by the attendance.

“Guys like being around each other,” Burrow said. “Guys like being here. The coaches are great. Strength staff is great. Training room is great. I think guys just realize they can get the best work right here and not pay for anything and get paid to do it.”

Asked what his goals are as he is preparing for the upcoming season, Burrow said “being the best in the world.”

“The goals never really change for me,” he added. “They never really have. The top of the mountain is always the goal personally and team wise. So even coming into the league, that was my goal. I wouldn’t say that’s changed year to year.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently holds that “best in the world” title in Burrow’s mind, though wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was surprised to hear that, commenting “Pat who?” He had no hesitation in declaring Burrow the best in the league.

Burrow equates being the best with being able to lead his team to a Super Bowl championship, and that’s what is still missing after two straight appearances in the AFC Championship and one of those ending in a Super Bowl loss. He is plenty motivated already but the urgency is there heading into Year 4 with the Bengals.

“We’ve been there, done that,” Burrow said. “Now it’s time to take the next step. I wouldn’t say that’s extra motivation because we’re motivated every game, every day, every year, but I would say the sense of urgency has risen in the locker room.”