Browns up on Bengals by two touchdowns

The Bengals crossed midfield on their next drive, but an open Samaje Perine dropped a would-be conversion on third down and Tyler Boyd got tangled up as Burrow’s fourth-and-3 deep pass fell incomplete. Cleveland immediately took advantage to keep the momentum, as Donovan Peoples-Jones beat Eli Jones to haul in a deep ball from Baker Mayfield for a 60-yard touchdown strike the next play to extend the lead to 21-7 with 10:10 left in the half.

Cincinnati couldn’t stop the bleeding after that. Chase fumbled the ball away at the end of a five-yard reception, and Browns cornerback A.J. Green recovered at the Bengals 30-yard line. This time, the defense held up to limit the damage to a 28-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, making it a 17-point game.

The Bengals were helped into the red zone by an unnecessary roughness call on Jordan Elliot after he threw a punch in a scuffle after Jadeveon Clowney made an uncalled late hit on Burrow. However, the most they could get out of it was three points, as McPherson made a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left before halftime.

Burrow completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards with one interception in the first half. He had another interception negated by a penalty. Mixon rushed for 56 yards on 10 carries. Mayfield completed 7 of 8 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown, and Chubb had 39 yards on six carries.