Browns QB Shedeur Sanders stirs things up from the sidelines

Sanders made waves earlier this week with remarks during a locker room interview about his readiness to start and how he stacks up against other quarterbacks.

“I know if you see the quarterbacks play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders told reporters. “It’s obvious a lot of teams would be playing me, but that’s not in God’s plan right now. And some things happen for a reason and I’m a true believer in that. And whatever his plan for me is I believe in it. So I don’t be stressed or feel bad that I’m in the situation I’m in right now. It’s just funny to me and I just enjoy it.”

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan blasted the rookie Sunday on ESPN’s Get Up, saying Sanders needs less talk and more preparation.

“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this,” Ryan said. “Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Fans have also been quick to push back online regarding Sanders’ confidence and commentary.

“Bro you are a 3rd string back up,” one fan posted. “This kid just shouldn’t do interviews,” another wrote. “Respect his confidence but it’s clearly not shared around the league,” a third added.

Even lifelong Browns fans are questioning the rookie’s approach. Ryan Bucci, an Ohio native now living in Charlotte, N.C., said he sees signs of history repeating itself.

“If he’s better than Joe Flacco, wouldn’t he be playing?” he said. “He’s like a repeat of Johnny Manziel. They always want the latest and greatest and pick people they think will be interesting instead of picking people who can play football.”

Déjà vu for the Browns?

The Manziel comparison stings for fans still haunted by the former first-round pick. Drafted in 2014 to be a franchise quarterback, Manziel’s career quickly unraveled amid partying, poor preparation, and lackluster play. He was out of the league within two seasons, leaving the Browns to start over yet again.

While Sanders hasn’t shown any of the off-field concerns that plagued Manziel, his outspoken confidence – and lack of on-field experience – are raising eyebrows five weeks into the season.

Buried on the depth chart … for now

Sanders sits at No. 3 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, behind Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel. But following a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in which Flacco turned the ball over three times, Sanders could be one spot closer.

According to an article on Heavy.com, the Browns look likely to make big changes to the starting lineup this week, adding that head coach Kevin Stefanski has always been quick to say Flacco is the starter – but changed his tune when speaking to reporters Monday.

“We have to play better as an offense,” he said. “We have to coach better on offense. It’s not about one person. There are so many things that we need to do better and obviously quarterback included.”

Some insiders believe Gabriel will get the start this week, meaning Sanders would slide up to the No. 2 position — one away from the field.

Trade rumors swirl

As the Browns stumble through another difficult start, speculation about their quarterbacks continues to mount. In an article on Newsweek.com, reporter Max Dible wrote about the possibility of Cleveland trading Sanders as early as November, should the team decide to shuffle its roster.

For now, he remains on the bench — but not out of the spotlight. Whether his confidence translates into opportunity or controversy remains one of the biggest questions hanging over Cleveland.

The Browns face the Minnesota Vikings this week in London.