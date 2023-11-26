Browning-led Bengals up on Steelers at halftime

CINCINNATI — Jake Browning’s first touchdown pass as an NFL starter went to a familiar target from his college days, and the combination with former University of Washington teammate Drew Sample gave the Cincinnati Bengals a lead for the first time since Joe Burrow suffered his season-ending wrist injury.

The Bengals carried that 7-3 advantage over the Pittsburgh Steelers into halftime Sunday at Paycor Stadium, as they seek their first AFC North win of the season and are trying to break a two-game losing streak and get back above .500.

Cincinnati got off to a rough start in Browning’s starting debut, netting just nine yards total over the first two drives, but Ja’Marr Chase’s 31-yard catch after Mykal Walker tipped the pass put the offense in the redzone, and two plays later Browning connected with Sample for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Sample plowed over fellow tight end Mitchell Wilcox as he dove into the endzone, and with the PAT, the Bengals had a 7-3 lead with 10:30 left in the second quarter.

The defense came up with two big stops to give Browning a chance to take a lead on the third drive of the game. Pittsburgh managed one first down the opening series before punting, but moved into the redzone on 10 plays the next drive and once again the Bengals’ redzone defense found a way to get the ball back into the offense’s hands without any damage.

Rookie cornerback DJ Turner, starting in Cam Taylor-Britt’s place, knocked the ball out of Diontae Johnson’s hands just before he hit the ground for what would have been a touchdown, and the next play, Turner recovered a fumble by Jaylen Warren that Zach Carter forced.

Pittsburgh got as far as the Cincinnati 23-yard line the next drive but settled for a 41-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to take a 3-0 lead with 12:39 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals responded the ensuing series with Browning’s touchdown pass to Sample, which marked his second NFL touchdown after he had connected with Chase for a score at the end of the Nov. 16 game at Baltimore. Burrow had exited that game after throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, but by the time Browning took the field the next drive, the Ravens had taken the lead for good.

Sample had caught two touchdown passes from Browning their senior season at Washington in 2018 when Browning was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Browning completed 9 of 12 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown in the first half, but just two of those went to Chase for 42 yards. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 19 passes for 149 yards, and tight end Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 88 yards.

The Steelers rushed 16 times for 80 yards in the first half. Najee Harris accounted for 46 of those yards on seven carries.