Boys hoop teams set to take stage at Clark County Showcase

“It’s a fun place to play,” Smith said. “We’ve played there in the summer before and the kids love it when they get out on that big court. A lot of these kids won’t be playing in college and this will be the time they do get to play on a college court.”

The boys showcase will feature five games — Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern (11 a.m.), Tecumseh vs. Greenon (12:30 p.m.), Northwestern vs. Catholic Central (2 p.m.), Shawnee vs. Southeastern (3:30 p.m.) and Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield (5 p.m.). The times for the boys games were pushed up an hour to accommodate the Ohio State football program’s bowl game against Missouri on Friday night.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and include all five games. The event is cash only and no credit cards will be accepted at the gate.

Here’s a look at each boys game being played today as part of the showcase:

Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern: The Lions have a new coach in former Catholic Central girls coach Brandon Peterson. ECA is 2-7 this season, but have won two of its last four games. The Lions are led by sophomore Nate Hudson (15.3 points per game) and junior Jae Ferryman (12.2 ppg).

The Jets also have a new coach in Northeastern alum and former Springfield assistant coach Trevor Kushmaul. Northeastern (3-3) is led by senior Jonathan Guevara, who leads the Ohio Heritage Conference in rebounding (11.5 rpg). He is also scoring 11.5 ppg.

Tecumseh vs. Greenon: The Arrows are seeking their first victory (0-8). Tecumseh sophomore guard Chase Stafford is averaging 15.0 points per game and senior post Noah Cassell is averaging 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

After a 2-1 start, Greenon (2-4) has lost three straight games. Senior Griffin Turner is averaging 16.8 points per game and junior Grady Bowman is averaging 14.3 ppg.

Northwestern vs. Catholic Central: The Warriors are 2-3 and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 58-38 win over Graham on Dec. 22. They’re led by senior post Jacob Shaffer (8.5 ppg) and junior guard Ross Fultz (7.5 ppg).

The Irish, last year’s lone Clark County team to advance to a district final game, are 1-6 this winter. Central has just one senior on its roster in Noah Thrasher. Junior forward Zach Thompson is averaging 10.5 points per game.

Shawnee vs. Southeastern: After a two-season break, the rivalry game is back on the schedule between the Braves and the Trojans.

Shawnee is 8-0 this season and off to its best start since going 7-1 to open the 2012-13 season. The Braves beat North Union 55-48 on Dec. 22 for a key Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division victory. Braves seniors Cody Siemon (14.7 ppg) and Darian Dixon (12.3 ppg) lead Shawnee’s balanced offensive attack.

The Trojans (4-3) have eight seniors on their roster, including post Ayden Robinson (11.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg) and guards Zach McKee and Gehrig Cordial. Southeastern junior Brennan Workman leads the Trojans in scoring at 14.7 ppg.

Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield: The late game will see the Cougars play the Wildcats for the first time since 2014.

Entering Wednesday’s games, the Cougars are 5-2. Kenton Ridge has six seniors, including two sets of twin brothers — Canye (11.9 ppg) and Ckai Rogan (12.0 ppg) and Braden and Bryce Smith. Sophomore Xavier White ranks among the CBC leaders in assists at 4.1 per game.

Springfield coach Matt Yinger is the Wildcats new coach after two stints as the interim coach. The Wildcats (1-3) got off to a late start due to the football team’s playoff run, earning their first victory of the season with a 69-55 win over Miamisburg on Dec. 22. Freshman C.J. Wallace (12.5 ppg) and senior Cabrae Byrd (11.8 ppg) lead the Wildcats in scoring.

CLARK COUNTY BASKETBALL SHOWCASE

AT WITTENBERG UNIVERSITY

BOYS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

11 a.m.: Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern

12:30 p.m.: Tecumseh vs. Greenon

2 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Catholic Central

3:30 p.m.: Shawnee vs. Southeastern

5 p.m.: Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield

Cost: $10 adults, $5 students for all day passes.