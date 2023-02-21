X
Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in final state poll of season?

Sports
By Associated Press
7 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (7) 19-3 85 1

2. Lakewood St. Edward 18-2 63 2

3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2) 20-2 53 3

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-3 44 T6

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-3 39 4

(tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19-3 39 5

7. Pickerington Cent. 17-5 38 9

8. Akr. SVSM 17-5 36 6

9. Garfield Hts. 19-3 32 8

10. Westerville N. 20-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wayne 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7) 22-0 84 1

2. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 80 2

3. Cin. Taft 18-2 61 3

4. Sandusky 21-1 56 4

5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 19-3 44 5

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 18-4 36 6

7. Zanesville Maysville 21-1 32 8

8. Youngs. Ursuline 20-2 24 7

9. Carrollton 19-3 15 10

10. Cin. Wyoming 20-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 19-3 66 3

(tie) Minford (2) 20-1 66 2

3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 15-5 54 1

4. Malvern 21-1 51 6

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 51 5

6. Miami East 20-2 48 4

7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 39 7

8. Gahanna Cols. Academy 20-2 27 9

9. Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 21 8

10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch 19-3 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (8) 22-0 87 1

2. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 70 3

3. Jackson Center 21-1 62 2

4. Troy Christian 19-3 51 T6

5. Convoy Crestview 19-3 50 4

6. Russia 19-3 47 5

7. Marion Local 18-4 40 8

8. Lowellville 20-2 20 T6

9. Kalida 18-4 18 T10

10. Cincinnati Christian (1) 21-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

