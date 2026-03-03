Boys basketball: Tri-Village’s Sagester eclipses 2,000 career points, passes sister

“2,000 points was definitely not on my mind,” Sagester said. “Growing up, I was just gonna be happy to play. And if I got there, I got there, and then tonight, obviously it was accomplishable, and I got it done tonight.”

Entering Monday’s game, he needed 13 points to reach the milestone. He scored 14 in the first quarter and his father, Patriots coach Josh Sagester, called timeout and presented him with a game ball, which he walked into the stands and presented to his mom, Tracy.

Trey Sagester thanked his teammates for finding him early in the game.

“They knew I was probably gonna get it, and obviously they helped me out,” Trey Sagester said. “They found me early, got me going, and then I got it, I think, in the first quarter, and then it was over from there and we were able to relax and play.”

Patriots coach Josh Sagester called it “a huge accomplishment” for his son.

“He’s been around a long time, which has been a good thing for our program,” he said. “He’s played with a lot of good players that found him, screened for him, rebounded for him.”

He’s also done it as part of a winning program. The Patriots have won 94 games during Trey Sagester’s four-year career, including four straight district final appearances and back-to-back Western Ohio Athletic Conference championships.

“He was able to (score 2,000 points) by winning basketball games,” Josh Sagester said. “I think you’ve got to be able to score and win, which I think separates good from great. He’s had an awful good basketball career for our program, and for him to score 2,000 and be our all-time (leading) scorer, I think, speaks a lot. We’ve had some really, really good players during my time, before my time, and so it’s quite an accomplishment for our family and for him as a player. And hopefully we’re not done.”

The Patriots advanced to face either Oyler or Georgetown in a Division VI district final game at a time to be determined on Saturday at Middletown.

“It’s not going to get any easier, and we understand that,” Josh Sagester said. “We look forward to the opportunity.”

Trey Sagester joins Preble Shawnee grad Mason Shrout as the second boys player in Western Ohio Athletic Conference history to score 2,000 points.

“It’s a great list to be a part of,” Trey Sagester said. “There’s some great players that have played, there’s some great players that are still playing, that are on that list. It’s a great list to be a part of, and... I’m proud to be part of it.”

With 2,007 points, he also passed his sister Rylee Sagester, a redshirt sophomore guard at Wright State, as the family’s leading scorer. Rylee Sagester scored 2,001 points for the Patriots girls program from 2019 through 2023.

However, Rylee Sagester owns the state record for made 3-pointers in a career with 401 and won a state title with Patriots in 2023.

“She’s still got me,” Trey Sagester said. “She’s got a state record and she’s got a state championship, which I don’t have yet, so hopefully I can get that goal as well. But it’s step by step, day by day.”