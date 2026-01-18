Boys basketball: Slow start stumps Centerville in Flyin’ to the Hoop loss

“Passive defensively and offensively, they dictated everywhere we caught the ball,” Cupps said. “It really has nothing to do with the basketball part. It’s the mentality and the mindset going into the game where if that improves then other stuff takes care of itself.”

Fishers (Ind.) commanded the game, despite what the final score begins to suggest, taking care of Centerville 55-43 at Trent Arena in Kettering.

Centerville’s only first quarter points came on a three-pointer by sophomore Kye Graham. The Elks didn’t score again until midway into the second quarter as they fell behind 20-3.

“I felt like we came out soft and not ready to compete and they punched us right square in the mouth,” Cupps said. “Took us about a half to figure out that we had to do to compete and do things the right way. We got exactly what we deserved.”

The slow, deliberate pace used by both teams for much of the game made Centerville work for every basket as the game progressed.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

The same went for Fishers — undefeated at 14-0 and ranked in the top-20 nationally at MaxPreps — but their control of the ball, ability to get to the basket, and overall efficiency at scoring during the slow pace was enough to get by while the Elks couldn’t buy a basket.

“When you can hold a team that good to 14 points in the first half, you got a chance to win a lot of games against a lot of teams,” Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar said. “Obviously they missed some shots in the first half but I think our defensive pressure and how hard we’re making their actions had something to do with that.”

Fishers built its largest lead at 40-19 late in the third and seemingly halted any momentum Centerville tried to build heading into the fourth when Torey Breland hit a step-back three at the buzzer.

Centerville’s press didn’t appear to do much to bother Fishers in the fourth, who expertly ran clock to almost a fault as Centerville attempt to get its deficit into single digits. Junior Ty Rohrer made several acrobatic layups as part of his game-high 18 points to keep things interesting but the Elks never got closer than 11 down the stretch.

“It’s really just being ready. Fight ready, that’s one of the things we say in our programs,” Cupps said. “We were not fight ready and when you’re playing a good team like that, you put yourself in a situation where you can’t win the game.”

Cooper Zachary led a balanced scoring effort for Fishers with 13 points, having four players score at least eight points in total.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Junior Trey Sam added 12 points and made three 3s for the Elks. Freshman Julian Sam grabbed eight rebounds.

Centerville (9-3) won the rebounding battle 26-22, but had just five assists on 16 made baskets.

All of Centerville’s losses this season have come against teams that competed at FTTH on Saturday — Wayne, Cincinnati Wyoming, Cleveland St. Ignatius and Fishers. They’ll play another Sunday when they host The Christ School (N. C.) in their home gym.

The Elks head into the second half of the season as the Greater Western Ohio Conference leader. Saturday showed a young group that is picking up steam still has some things to learn.

“I think our guys are settling into their roles a little more and figuring out what they need to do in order to contribute. I would say we are a little bit more connected defensively,” Cupps said.

“Today we didn’t execute offensively very well in the first half, but in the second half we got the shots we wanted to get and we were disciplined enough to take those shots and against better teams we have to have that discipline because you don’t get the shots on one or two passes like you do against bad teams. You have to be willing to wait to get a good shot and in the first half we weren’t.”