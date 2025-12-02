Boys basketball rewind: Who ruled the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season?

Game of the Year: Springfield 64, Centerville 57, Jan. 24, 2025

The Wildcats swept the season series against the Elks with an overtime win on the road.

Centerville overcame a four-point deficit in the final minutes, but Springfield outscored them 16-9 in the extra period.

Charles Cunningham had 22 points with 6 threes in the win for Springfield and Quenta Wafer added 21.

Ethan Greenberg led Centerville with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Centerville got its revenge in the postseason in an 18-point first round win.

Postseason results: Beavercreek won a district title in Region 4, as did Miamisburg in D-II, Region 8. Centerville, Northmont and Wayne all won one.

Scoring leader: Beavercreek senior Isaiah-Michael Williams averaged 22.1 points per game.

Top returner: Springfield junior Charles Cunningham averaged 12.9 ppg.

Top underclassman: Fairmont sophomore Jayden McGraw averaged 9.3 ppg and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Rebounding leader: Miamisburg senior Andrew Hoerner averaged 9.8 rpg.

Top returner: Fairmont sophomore Jayden McGraw averaged 6.1 rpg.

FG percentage leader: Fairmont sophomore Jayden McGraw shot 61.6 percent from the field on 90 of 146 shooting.

3-point percentage leader: Northmont senior Cameron Tyree shot 52.5 percent in making 31 of 59 attempts.

Top returner: Fairmont junior Kaden Ralston shot 37.5 percent.

FT percentage leader: Miamisburg senior Billy Osmanski shot 82.2 percent in going 74-for-90.

Top returner: Springfield junior Charles Cunningham shot 80.0 percent.

Assists leader: Wayne senior Mykell Shackelford averaged 4.0 assists per game.

Top returner: Springfield sophomore CJ Wallace averaged 3.3 apg.

Steals leader: Wayne junior Isaiah Thompson averaged 3.0 steals per game.

Blocks leader: Miamisburg senior Andrew Hoerner averaged 1.5 blocks per game.

Top returner: Fairmont sophomore Jayden McGraw averaged 1.3 spg.

2025 Division I All-Ohio Boys Basketball Teams (underclassman in bold)

Second Team: Evan Gentile, Kettering Fairmont, 6-2, sr., 19.0 (points per game).

Third Team: Ethan Greenberg, Centerville, 6-4, sr., 16.8.

Special Mention: Isaiah-Michael Williams, Beavercreek, 6-3, sr., 22.2.

Honorable Mention: Charles Cunningham, Springfield, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Eli Greenberg, Centerville, 6-4, sr., 14.6; Myles Perkins, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-0, sr., 14.1.

2025 Division II All-Ohio Boys Basketball Teams

First Team: Andrew Hoerner, Miamisburg, 6-9, sr., 20.4.

Third Team: B.J. Hatcher, Clayton Northmont, 6-1, sr., 15.0.