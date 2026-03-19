Boys basketball: Live updates from Trotwood-TCC in D-III state semifinal

The winner will play either Steubenville or Akron Archbishop Hoban at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Those two teams play one another in Thursday’s second game of the evening.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

FIRST QUARTER

Trotwood and TCC are tied at 11 after one.

The Rams led for most of the first quarter. Reaves, Arnold and Dennis all scored. Trotwood led 7-2 early before they began missing shots from three.

TCC tied the score twice at 9 and 11 in the final minute.