Boys basketball: Live updates from Trotwood-TCC in D-III state semifinal

Trotwood players prepare to play in the Division III state semifinals against Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Trotwood players prepare to play in the Division III state semifinals against Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
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UD Arena is playing host to two Division IIII boys state semifinal games Thursday evening.

Trotwood (22-4) is facing Toledo Central Catholic (23-3) for a trip to the state championship game at 6 p.m. Both teams are in the semifinals for the seventh time overall and are seeking what would be their third championship game appearances.

The winner will play either Steubenville or Akron Archbishop Hoban at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Those two teams play one another in Thursday’s second game of the evening.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

FIRST QUARTER

Trotwood and TCC are tied at 11 after one.

The Rams led for most of the first quarter. Reaves, Arnold and Dennis all scored. Trotwood led 7-2 early before they began missing shots from three.

TCC tied the score twice at 9 and 11 in the final minute.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.