Boys basketball: Live updates as Trotwood faces Steubenville in D-III state championship

Trotwood is the championship game for the third time, winning the D-II title in 2019 and finishing as runner-up at 2006. Steubenville’s only other appearance at state came in 1952 when it lost to Middletown in the Class A finals.

Trotwood defeated Toledo Central Catholic 55-53 in Thursday’s first semifinal. Steubenville beat Akron Archbishop Hoban 60-58 in the other semifinal.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

THIRD QUARTER

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SECOND QUARTER

Trotwood heads into halftime leading 25-19.

Steubenville found some life by pushing the pace themselves as the game picked up a bit of sloppiness by both sides.

The Big Red had Cole Bowers connect on the first three of the game to pull within 15-13. The Rams scored the next four to push their lead back to two possessions.

Trotwood has yet to hit a three, but is 12-for-21inside the arc.

Darius Dennis is one point and rebound shy of a double-double. Je’Carious Reaves has scored eight for Trotwood.

Steubenville is led by Santino Haney with nine points. As a team, the Big Red are 1 of 12 from three.

Trotwood leading Steubenville 21-15 with 2:45 until halftime.

Steubenville got back within two before Trotwood scored the next four. pic.twitter.com/aYN36yfO6S — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) March 21, 2026

FIRST QUARTER

Trotwood leads Steubenville 11-6 after the initial eight minutes.

Darius Dennis, the hero from the semifinals, got the scoring started for Trotwood with a floater off the glass a little more than a minute in.

The Rams wasted no time pushing the pace and extended the lead to 4-0 when Je’Carious Reaves laid the ball in on a fast break afterward.

Steubenville didn’t turn the ball over early, but missed its first nine shots and twice were blocked in the lane.

The Big Red found a quick 6-0 spurt near the end of the quarter to close the gap.

Both post players for Trotwood, Ryland Dawson and Justyce Taylor, as well as Chase Shumate picked up two fouls in the first. Jameer Whyce and Khylan Trigg closed out the period on the floor. Those two combined to play two total minutes in Trotwood’s semifinal game.