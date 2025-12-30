Boys basketball: KR ‘proves what its capable of’ in key victory over Springfield

All five starters scored in double-digits for the Cougars. Senior Caleb Hall had a game-high 21 points, junior Brennan Shaffer had 16, senior Xavier White had 11 and juniors Will Rastatter and Brody Runkle each added 10 as the Cougars (7-2) won their fourth straight game.

It was their second victory over the Wildcats in the last three seasons.

“I think our team played tremendous tonight,” said Cougars coach Brian Smith. “I think it’s always a little — I don’t say hesitation — but we know what Springfield is capable of, and we try to play as defensive as we can. I think we did a really good job of staying in it. Last year we gave them a nice big run early, and we prevented that (today). That’s what we wanted to make sure of (this year)."

Kenton Ridge led 31-29 at the half and went on a 10-4 run early in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Springfield cut the lead to two points on a basket by Immanuel Carey later in the quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Cougars outscored them 21-12 in the third quarter. They led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.

“I think it shows our team what we’re capable of when we’re unselfish and we share the ball,” Smith said. “We’ve got so many scorers. I think it’s hard for other teams to guard us and figure out (who to guard). I’m really proud of our guys. I think there’s a lot of times there where you get a chance to fold and we didn’t.”

Springfield senior Sherrod Lay had a team-high 16 points for the Wildcats, who played their “most undisciplined” game of the season, said coach Matt Yinger.

“We did a lot of things that we’re not encouraged to do,” he said. “Guys kind of running around defensively, doing a lot of undisciplined things. We got hurt on the glass. Offense was not sharing the ball the way that we teach and preach. So it was just a lot of the things that we encourage our guys to be disciplined about on both sides of the ball, we simply were not tonight.”

Trailing by double-digits, Springfield turned up the pressure in the second half, but the Cougars handled it with ease, getting easy buckets in transition.

“We took advantage of their pressure a little bit,” Smith said. “We were able to find the open man. Shaffer did a really good job of getting to the hole a few times, just kept going to the rack. Finally, we started making some free throws in the second half. I haven’t seen the stats, but we missed way too many in the first half. It gives you a chance to get a nice lead, but you’re always hanging on against a team that that’s athletic and fast. You’re always just kind of hanging on, and I’m watching the clock and watching the score. I just think the kids played outstanding.”

Kenton Ridge improved to 7-2. They travel to Benjamin Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 6 before a tough stretch of games that includes London, Bellefontaine, Columbus Academy, Versailles and Tecumseh.

“We’ve got some challenges to come, but I think (the win) propels us and shows us exactly what we’re capable of,” Smith said.

The Wildcats (4-3) host Wayne on Friday night in a key Greater Western Ohio Conference matchup. The Warriors are tied for first in the league at 3-1 along with Centerville, Fairmont and Northmont. Springfield is one game back at 2-2.

“We’re going to prioritize defense these next couple days, really lock in and get back to playing Springfield basketball, because tonight simply wasn’t it,” Yinger said.