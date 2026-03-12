Boys basketball: Centerville falls to Pickerington Central in regional semifinal

Centerville freshman Julian Sam scored 20 points, junior Sam Keely had 12 and junior Ty Rohrer had 10 for the Elks, which finished their season 18-7.

The Elks won their seventh straight Greater Western Ohio Conference title this season.

Pickerington Central advanced to face either Olentangy Berlin or Lakota West in the D-I, Region 3 final on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

