Boys basketball: Catholic Central, Cedarville could meet in postseason for third straight season

The Irish won 43-41 last season, while the Indians won 60-49 in 2021.

Cedarville beat the Irish 59-53 on Dec. 2, while Catholic Central won the rematch 81-64 on Jan. 24 in Springfield.

In the Troy 1 bracket, No. 5 Southeastern (9-12) will play No. 9 Emmanuel Christian (7-13) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The winner would play either No. 4 Dayton Christian or No. 9 Twin Valley South in a second-round game at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. No. 1 Troy Christian likely awaits in the district semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

In the D-IV Piqua 1 bracket, No. 13 Triad (5-15) will play either No. 2 Russia or No. 11 Mississinawa Valley at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Piqua High School.

* In the D-IV Central District 1 bracket, No. 17 Mechanicsburg (0-20) will play at second-seeded Columbus Patriot Preparatory at 7 p.m Feb. 25.

Here’s a look at other brackets:

Division I

* Springfield is the No. 17 seed in the D-I Dayton 2 bracket at Centerville High School. The Wildcats (3-18) will play No. 2 Wayne at 7:15 p.m. on Feb 17 .

Division II

* No. 11 Shawnee (13-7) will play No. 14 Bellefontaine in the D-II North 1 bracket at 3 p.m. Feb 18 at Springfield High School. The winner would play either Ponitz or Bethel in a second-round game at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The winner would likely face No. 1 seed Chaminade Julienne at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Trent Arena in Kettering.

* In the North 2 bracket, No. 15 Tecumseh (8-13) will play fourth-seeded Tippecanoe at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Miamisburg High School.

* In the D-II North 3 bracket, No. 13 Kenton Ridge (11-9) will play No. 9 Urbana (13-7) at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Springfield High School. The winner will play either No. 5 Meadowdale or No. 17 Graham (9-12) in a second round game at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Springfield. The winner could face No. 3 Alter in a district semifinal game at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Division III

* Greeneview is the No. 3 seed in the D-III South 1 bracket at Western Brown High School. The Rams (17-4) will play No. 15 North College Hill. The winner will play No. 14 Clark Montessori at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The district semifinal will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. The other side of the bracket includes No. 6 Clermont Northeastern and No. 8 Gamble Montessori.

* No. 16 Greenon (11-9) will play No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (11-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Northmont High School in a North 1 first round game. The winner will play No. 2 Preble Shawnee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Northmont.

* In the North 2 bracket at Northmont, No. 20 Northwestern (2-17) will play either No. 3 Tri-Village or No. 19 Houston at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

* No. 17 Northeastern (8-13) will play No. 14 Stivers at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Vandalia Butler High School in a North 3 first-round game. The winner will play either No. 1 Miami East or No. 18 National Trail in a second-round game at 7:30 on Feb. 21.