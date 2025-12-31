Boys basketball: Bellbrook completes 18-point comeback at Benner Fieldhouse Classic

A second half rally by Bellbrook saw them overcome their early woes to prevail 51-47 during Tuesday’s Benner Fieldhouse Classic event in Xenia.

Bellbrook (5-4) shaved off points from its deficit as the minutes wore on, trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter, until senior David Gregory came alive shooting.

Gregory connected on a trio of triples, one tying the game and the final one putting the Golden Eagles in front for the first time with 1:50 remaining.

“It was in one of the timeouts near the end of the third that I told the team there were three sets we were going to run and we need to get David more shots,” Bellbrook head coach Donnie Tate said. “And this is a great group and they all knew that we needed to get him more shots and they wanted that to happen. You don’t need to fight that battle with them.”

Bellbrook couldn’t put the game away at the free throw line — going 10-for-19 in the contest — and allowed Troy several looks at perimeter shots to tie the game in the final minute. The Trojans didn’t score during the final three minutes, however, and Gregory eventually hit one from the line with 12 seconds left to secure the win.

Gregory had 17 points for Bellbrook. Troy (4-4) had 15 points by senior Aiden Luis and 13 from junior Brady O’Leary.

Tate said he has not been able to figure out how his team gets off to slow starts. A similar situation played out in a game against Waynesville on Dec. 20 which saw the Golden Eagles end up prevailing 46-43.

“We’ve got a couple of football players and when they get angry they play a little bit better. I don’t know if I need to yell at them before we go out there. Something to get them angry before we play,” Tate said.

Getting through the starts has been stressful to experience for Bellbrook, but is relieving when it works.

Bellbrook returns to league play Friday with a game at Talawanda. Troy travels to Fairborn on Friday night.

Oakwood 67, Xenia 45

Oakwood held Xenia scoreless through the first quarter and didn’t let them get too close the rest of the way to end a three-game losing skid.

The Buccaneers failed to score in the first and fourth quarters for all but a 40-second stretch of game time.

“It’s nice when a scouting report comes to fruition,” Oakwood head coach Paul Stone said. “Sometimes those baskets go in and it did not early for them. We rebounded the ball and took advantage of it.”

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Xenia (3-4) immediately went into a full court press trailing 17-0 to start the second quarter and slowly was able to find rhythm. Oakwood (4-3) responded to nearly every basket as freshman Andrew Woeste heated up from the outside, hitting four 3s, and the Lumberjacks were able to extend its lead to 21 by halftime.

Momentum in the third quarter was on Xenia’s side as they were able to cut the deficit down to eight. The light switched flipped again for Oakwood as soon as its lead went into single digits. They scored the final six points of the quarter and didn’t let the foot off the gas in the fourth.

“I’ve watched [Xenia] play multiple times and they don’t ever stop and keep on fighting,” Stone said. “I watched them at Stebbins the other day when they were down almost 20 and came back and maybe should have won.

“They were going to punch us in the mouth and did in the third quarter. We wobbled a bit and then we kind of punched back.”

Woeste scored 27 points for Oakwood and senior Owen Hoersting added 17 and plowed his way to the basket throughout the game for easy layups.

Xenia got 14 points from junior Devin Withers and 12 by sophomore Anthony Caudill Jr.

The loss was Xenia’s first by more than three points this season.

Oakwood hosts Carlisle next on Friday, and Xenia hosts West Carrollton on Saturday.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 52, Beavercreek 46

Beavercreek struggled to get shots to fall throughout a loss to CHCA.

CHCA maintain a lead between five and seven points for most of the second half until frustrations began to settle in for Beavercreek (1-7). A couple of transition layups led to a steal with Beavers players visibly upset at their struggles.

A corner three capped a 9-2 run and built the CHCA lead to 14.

“Beavercreek was super physical and it weighed on us,” CHCA head coach Josh Andrews said. “We had a lot of fatigue and credit to them. They wore on us in the hot gym and we had to work for everything.”

CHCA (6-3) hit a pair of perimeter shots to build up a 12-4 lead early. Beavercreek was able to rattle off six straight to close the quarter.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Only two points through the first six and a half minutes of the second quarter for the Beavers prevented them from ever taking the lead while the Eagles went through similar issues.

“I thought we were trying a bit too hard,” Andrews said. “These guys love being in a fight and you got to try and be easier sometimes. We eventually snuck in some cheap layups and that I think off a steal we hit that dagger three that put us up 14 and that was huge.”

Beavercreek hit a couple of shots in the final minute but never got back within one possession of the lead.

Beavercreek heads to Springboro on Friday. CHCA hosts Cincinnati Elder on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 80, Mechanicsburg 56

The Cavaliers led from the outset and remained undefeated this season.

Lehman Catholic (9-0) was ahead 39-22 at halftime and by as much as 33 in the fourth quarter.

“It was kind of a weird environment,“ said LC head coach Jeremy Hughes. ”This is our first afternoon game and we’ve never played anything like this. For them to come out and execute and play hard right off the bat was really good."

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Junior Shane Frantz, the leading scorer in the Three Rivers Conference, had 14 in both halves on his way to a 28-point game. He was coming off performances of 41 and 36 in the team’s previous two contests.

“We came out with energy and just hot as a team,” Frantz said. “We just came out and played good today.”

Lehman Catholic has defeated opponents by an average margin of 25 points during its undefeated start.

“It’s great, we just gotta keep it up,” Frantz said. “Keep the momentum going. We’ve got a tough stretch coming up, so hopefully we can keep it getting to 10, 11 and then going.”

The Cavaliers next host Hardin Northern on Friday.

Mechanicsburg (3-4) has lost three straight. It next plays at West Liberty Salem on Friday.

Tecumseh 50, Piqua 33

The Arrows (7-2) closed the game on a 7-0 run to put away a win for a second consecutive day. Tecumseh defeated Greenon in the Clark County Basketball Showcase on Monday.

Tecumseh led 25-17 at halftime and built its advantage to 14 entering the fourth.

Tecumseh plays next at Northwestern on Jan. 6.

Piqua fell to 2-6 overall on the season. The Indians next host Greenville on Friday.