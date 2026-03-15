Bowling: Bellefontaine’s Gracie Hood clinches state title

Hood claimed the individual title at the Girls Division I State Bowling Tournament with a 208-248-223 – 679 last Saturday, March 7 at HP Lanes.

“I didn’t put pressure on myself, just tried to stay pretty relaxed,” Hood said.

The Chieftains bowler came into the tournament confident and motivated.

“I felt a lot better about my physical game and my mental game this year,” she said.

Bellefontaine coach Jane Kline has witnessed Hood’s development from an enthusiastic 6th grader to a mature, focused high school senior.

“You love to have an athlete like her on your team because she doesn’t quit — she’s all business,” Kline said. “And she’s so confident in herself that it dribbles over to the other girls.”

That confidence was invaluable this season as the Chieftains roster included two sophomores and a freshman in addition to seniors Chloe Heminger and Hood.

“I’ve been coaching for 24 years and if someone would have told me that this team would make it to state, I would have laughed,” Kline said. “It took a month and a half for them to gel.”

The young Chieftains squad not only qualified to state, they were in second place after the qualifying round. Bellefontaine won its first match in the championship round, 3-2 over Hilliard Bradley, before falling to state runner-up Gahanna Lincoln in the semifinals.

“These girls were anxious to learn all season, and it showed,” Kline said. “They were definitely a surprise.”

Hood’s performance, however, did not surprise the veteran coach.

“She bowled good last year but wanted to be even better this year,” Kline said of the state champion.

While the state win capped her high school career, Hood was back at HP Lanes a day later to bowl in a JTBA tournament. She won that one as well.

Hood will bowl collegiately next season at Mount Mercy University in Iowa.

D-I Boys: Centerville High School junior Mason Parker was the top Miami Valley placer in the boys’ state competition, finishing 8th with a 679 series. Teammate Braden Ralston finished 12th (664) for the Elks squad that placed fifth in the team competition – the top local team. St. Xavier clinched the boys D-I team title – a first for a Cincinnati program.