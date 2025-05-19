Benson bashes two home runs as Reds sweep Guardians for first time in 13 years

So the Guardians sat in stunned silence this weekend as Benson unloaded four home runs during Cincinnati’s three-game sweep.

Benson put a severe exclamation point on his just-watch-me weekend Sunday afternoon with two home runs and he drove in all three runs of a 3-1 Reds victory.

It was Cincinnati’s first sweep of Cleveland in 13 years and their fourth straight victory, lifting back to .500 at 24-24, their first arrival at .500 since they were 19-19.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cleveland was its own Public Enemy No. 1, afflicted with the same ailment that ravaged the Reds before the four-game winning streak.

The Guardians were 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position Sunday and stranded 12 baserunners. For the series they were 3 for 21 with runners in scoring position and stranded 19.

On Sunday they put their leadoff hitter on base six times and produced one run. And they had hits in every inning but the first and they had the bases loaded with one out in the first without benefit of a hit.

That was against Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott. His first pitch of the game hit Steven Kwan. He had faced 46 batters without issuing a walk, but walked two to fill the bases with one out.

But he struck out Jhonkensy Noel and coaxed a soft line drive out of Angel Martinez. The Guardians had hits against Abbott in the second, third, fourth and fifth and didn’t score.

Asked how he escaped the first inning and the constant traffic on the bases, Abbott said seriously, “No clue. Helpful defense and making pitches when I had to, I guess. I would have loved to have not been in those spots.”

Abbott is in the best spot possible — 3-and-0 with a 1.80 earned run average, best among all MLB starters. In six of his seven starts he has given up one or fewer runs.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

On Sunday it was five innings, no runs, four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Benson broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth with his first homer behind a single by Tyler Stephenson. He made it 3-0 in the sixth with another home run, his fifth in the last four games.

And humble pie can be no less humble than Benson.

“I just take it one pitch at a time, one thing at a time, one at bat at a time and try to put my best foot forward.”

Those weren’t feet peppering the right field moon deck the last four days. Those were picturesque fully in control swings launched with quick wrists and strong biceps.

When he homered in Cincinnati’s 5-4 win Friday, he was asked about the revenge factor and he said, “I’m beyond the revenge factor.”

But he vacillated Sunday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Yes and no,” he said. “I’d say yes, because I love sweeps. The home runs were just a cherry on the top, y’know?”

The home runs Sunday came off starter L.L. Ortiz and relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis.

“The first one was a slider and the second one was a cutter,” he said. “He threw a slider and I just trusted myself and it came back in to my wheelhouse.

“The second one was a cutter down-and-in,” he said. “I put on a great swing. That’s a pitch easy to roll over on. I’m happy about that one because it was a well-executed swing...and an 0-and-2 count, at that.”

The first one was on a 1-and-2 count and covered 399 feet and the second one was on 0-and-2 and traveled 380 feet.”

The usually placid Benson, not one to display celebratory gestures, punched the air a few times after the second homer.

And he admitted he was trying to hit that second home run and said, “Yes, I was (trying). I try to stay even keel, but I just tried visualize it when I was up there and it came to fruition, which is kinda crazy.”

Abbott, the beneficiary, was most appreciative of Benson’s offensive clout. And Benson made a Top Ten catch of a line drive in the right-center gap in that eventful first inning to save at least one run, maybe two.

“Benson did some cool stuff today,” said Abbott. “It is so deserving. The guy grinds every day, comes to the field ready to go, one of the best teammates you’re ever going to be around. You can wish nothing but success in everything. He deserves every bit of it.”

When Abbott departed after five with 95 pitches, the practically peerless Reds’ bullpen once again took over.

Scott Barlow pitched a scoreless inning, Luis Mey gave up a run on a walk and a hit in the seventh. Taylor Rogers replaced Mey with a runner on and two outs and struck out Gabriel Arias.

Tony Santillan pitched a no-run, one-hit eighth and then it was closer Emilio Pagan...again.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In the first two games, he pitched 1-2-3 ninth innings. And he was asked to do it again, but this time it was a 29-pitch battle.

He gave up a leadoff double to Bo Naylor and a one-out infield hit to Jose Ramirez. So the Guardians had potential tying runs on base with one out.

It took 10 pitches, but he struck out Carlos Santana then needed only three pitches to strikeout Will Brennan for his third save of the series and 12th of the season.

After the game, Pagan told Jim Day of FanDuel, “I can’t throw the ball any better than that. Those guys (Cleveland) have had my number.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Reds at Pirates

When: Monday, May 19, 6:40 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM