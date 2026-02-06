Bengals: Zac Taylor’s quiet act of kindness helps reporter honor his late wife

That extended recently into an act of kindness and showing of generosity toward a local reporter.

Former Dayton Daily News writer Jay Morrison, a full-time Bengals beat reporter since 2012 who now works for Sports Illustrated and “The Growler” podcast network, tragically lost his wife, Nicki, on Dec. 22, due to unexpected complications during what was supposed to be a routine medical procedure. Nicki, a Dayton native, was 57 years old.

Morrison announced via social media that he was stepping away from the beat indefinitely, and word quickly got back to Taylor, who ended a press conference that day by expressing a heartfelt message of condolence to Morrison and his family.

Within the next day, Morrison learned through a colleague that Taylor and former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan wanted to pay for Nicki’s “Celebration of Life” event the family was planning.

“I was blown away and emotional,” Morrison said.

The thought of handing a bill to the Cincinnati Bengals head coach made Morrison uneasy, but two weeks before the event, Taylor reached out to reiterate what he and Callahan wanted to do.

Taylor just happened to call while Morrison was watching home movies from when he and Nicki brought their son, Braden, home from the hospital after birth.

“He said, ‘If there is anything you aren’t getting done for cost reasons, spare no expense; just focus on the family and this party, and we’ll handle it,’” Morrison said. “I was already emotional watching home videos, and I just lost it.”

Morrison had planned to do a cash bar, but Taylor told him he would pick up the tab for an open bar so people wouldn’t be waiting in long lines. Taylor called the hotel where the event would take place and put his credit card on file so Morrison wouldn’t have to worry about anything.

The Celebration of Life was held Jan. 31 in Hamilton, and Taylor and his wife, Sarah, both stopped by for at least 45 minutes to share their condolences in person to Morrison, his daughter, Veda, and Braden. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons also made an appearance.

Morrison said Taylor reminded him he had once shared a video Nicki took after the 2021 playoffs win over the Titans when she panned the crowd and circled back to Braden next to her crying in excitement.

“It was pretty cool he remembered that,” Morrison said.

With Taylor’s permission, Morrison shared with the crowd during a ‘thank you’ speech at the end of the event what Taylor and Callahan had done and how much it meant to him and his family.

“It was an amazing gesture, unexpected but very much appreciated,” Morrison said.

Morrison said he was touched by how many people reached out with phone calls, texts, emails and messages through social media. That list included family, friends and colleagues, but also current and former Bengals players, coaches and staff members.

Several players also donated to the GoFundMe.com account that had been set up to help Morrison and his family in the aftermath of Nicki’s passing.

The Celebration of Life went even better than Morrison had expected, and Morrison noted Nicki’s spirit and love was felt throughout the night. As he shared in his speech, Nicki was always the event planner of the family and it took 13 people to put together what she could have done on her own.

The hotel event room was buzzing with guests who enjoyed a Mexican buffet, drinks and assorted desserts. Guests also had a chance to donate to various charities that were meaningful to Nicki, including a scholarship fund set up in her honor to support students in need committed to attending her alma mater of Ohio University.

“I don’t think that could have gone any better,” Morrison said. “The crowd was a little better than expected but it was spread out and never felt too crowded. The only hiccup was the weather didn’t cooperate for the Chinese lantern launch (in her honor), but we’ll do that in July around her birthday. I just want to say thanks to everyone, the readers, listeners. It’s meant a lot.”