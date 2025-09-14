Bengals: With Burrow ruled out, Browning leads game-winning TD drive to beat Jaguars 31-27

Browning, who collected his first career win over Jacksonville in 2023, punched in the touchdown himself from the 1-yard line on a leap into the end zone, and Cincinnati improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Jacksonville (1-1) arguably gave the game away, though. With about five minutes left, Browning threw his third interception of the game, but the Jaguars elected to go for it on fourth-and-5 at the 7-yard line and Brian Thomas Jr. dropped Trevor Lawrence’s pass. That set up the game-winning drive for Cincinnati.

Chase Brown made a crucial catch to convert a fourth down, and Jacksonville bailed the Bengals out on another fourth down when Travis Hunter was penalized for pass interference on an incomplete pass to Andrei Iosivas.

Ja’Marr Chase also had a couple big catches on that drive, as he finished with 14 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow had suffered a toe injury on his left foot after trying to extend a play on second-and-20 and taking a 5-yard sack. Arik Armstead had a hold of his foot, as multiple players fell on top of him. Browning finished the drive, which ended in a punt.

The Bengals were trailing 14-7 at the time, but it could have been worse without the help of two Lawrence interceptions, picked off by Dax Hill and Jordan Battle.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Browning’s second drive began as Burrow exited the blue medical tent for the locker room with the assistance of trainers, and the Bengals settled for a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal that possession.

Cincinnati’s defense had a chance to get off the field on third-and-7 the next series but gave up a 40-yard pass to Parker Washington instead, and the Jaguars extended their lead to 17-10 going into halftime with a 42-yard field goal from Cam Little.

Browning threw the first of his picks on the Bengals’ last drive of the half, but he bounced back coming out of the break, connecting in the end zone with undrafted rookie wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who made a one-handed grab for the 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17.

The Bengals’ defense followed suit by forcing a three-and-out, but Browning tried to force a throw on third down the next drive and Jaguars safety Eric Murray stepped in front of it for the interception after Iosivas had stopped his route.

Jacksonville responded with a 13-play, 53-yard touchdown drive for a 24-17 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, but Browning found Tee Higgins deep for a 42-yard touchdown to tie it before the Jaguars pulled ahead again on a 25-yard field goal for their final points.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Burrow was struggling with Jacksonville’s pass rush early in the game and was sacked twice and finished with 76 yards and a touchdown to Chase.

The Bengals had gotten off to a rough start on both sides of the ball, allowing Jacksonville 208 yards of offense on its first three drives, two of those ending in touchdowns on passes from Lawrence to Dyami Brown and Bhayshul Tuten. Brown’s 9-yard grab put the Jaguars on the board on the opening drive.

Cincinnati’s offense went three-and-out on its first drive, which almost ended in disaster as Burrow was hit while throwing and fumbled deep in his own territory. The play was ruled an incomplete pass and confirmed on a challenge by the Jaguars, but otherwise would have been a defensive touchdown for Jacksonville. Burrow was sacked on third down.

Jacksonville had another chance to add to its early 7-0 lead but Hendrickson got pressure on Lawrence to force a bad throw, which Hill picked off in the end zone. The Bengals responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Burrow’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase on a slant for his 201st career catch.

Shemar Stewart also exited the game with an ankle injury in the second half and was ruled out.