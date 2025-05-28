Bengals: Volson restructures contract, looking for more consistency

Volson said he felt both sides came away from negotiations benefiting. The new one-year deal, worth $2.6 million, dropped his base salary from $3,656,000 to $1.5 million; however, he gained $500,000 in guaranteed money through a signing bonus and is also eligible to earn $600,000 in per game roster bonuses and $375,000 in incentives.

“He (Volson’s agent) called me, and honestly, I didn’t think it was anything to do with that,” Volson said when asked how the contract restructure came about. “We were just actually talking about some details of the youth football camp that I put on back home so it caught me off guard a little bit there. But, you know, we talked about this scenario and what the offer was and the way we felt, and, you know, we went back to them with what we thought was fair. And, you know, like I said, I think it worked out. You know, we came to a mutual agreement that fits both of us.”

The new deal takes up $3,139,220 in cap space, but if the Bengals decide to cut him later down the road, they would only eat $664,220 in dead money and save $2,475,000 by releasing him.

On the flip side, Volson has potential for more earnings, thanks to bonuses and incentives, if he can win a starting job or injuries thrust him back to the top of the depth chart. He played 100 percent of snaps his first two years and 87 percent of them last year.

On the first day of Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, Volson was not among the first team offensive line group in 11-on-11 work, as third-round draft pick Dylan Fairchild was the starting left guard and free agent addition Lucas Patrick lined up at right guard.

It’s too early to know how the offensive line will shake out between now and the Sept. 7 opener, though, and Volson said he only would have considered asking for a release if the parties couldn’t come to a mutual agreement.

“I really enjoy (new offensive line) coach (Scott) Peters, so just having the opportunity to continue to learn from him, I think he brings a good energy and a lot of technique that fits my play style really well,” Volson said. “Just look at his body of work, the things that he’s done with the guys in Cleveland, and the amount of guys that played for him last year in New England, you know, they were kind of got the injury bug and just seeing the way that he develops guys, you know, that was a big factor of wanting me to, you know, stay here.”

Volson said he knows he needs to be more consistent to keep his job, but the 2024 season was not that. He gave up a career-high six sacks and 43 pressures, and he lost his starting role to Cody Ford in Week 12 but got it back because of injuries requiring Ford’s services at offensive tackle.

The Bengals showed they needed to be better when they brought in Patrick and Fairchild this offseason, but could have swung deeper with another more proven veteran and didn’t. Still, Volson got the message.

“I think deep down, you kind of take everything a little personal, but at the same time, I want the best for the guys,” Volson said. “I’m gonna show up every day and I’m gonna compete my tail off to be the best and to be the guy at that spot. That doesn’t mean I wish any ill-will on those guys that are here.”

Volson has been reliable in terms of availability to this point, and he wants to prove he can be counted on for consistency as well. He is known as a hard worker and someone that comes in with the “right mindset,” he said, but he wants to be someone that makes others better as well. Perhaps some competition will do him good.

The former North Dakota State right guard said last year’s “adversity” put a chip on his shoulder, but he thinks he will develop more under Peters, who brings a more positive energy and different ideas regarding technique than his predecessors.

Either way, Volson is fighting for a future job when his contract expires at the end of the year.

“I hate to be the cliche guy, but every year is a big year, because every year you’re fighting for your spot,” Volson said. “You know, every year they’re looking for someone new, no matter where you’re at. But, yeah, at the end of the day, you know, it is a contract year, but I don’t think that that changes the way that I approach my day-to-day work.”