Bengals-Vikings: Three things to know heading into Sunday’s game in Minnesota

Browning gets another shot against his former team on Sunday, as the Bengals play the Vikings on the road in a battle between two backup quarterbacks. He said “at some point it’s time to move on,” and he’s just focused on helping Cincinnati continue to build on a 2-0 start.

While Browning is set to fill in for Joe Burrow, who underwent surgery Friday to repair a turf toe injury, Minnesota will be trotting out veteran Carson Wentz with 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy sidelined by an ankle injury.

Here are three other things to know about the matchup:

1. When the Bengals are on offense

Browning found success against the Vikings in 2023, and just like in that game, the key could be how he handles Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy defense. He was 14-of-20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and no sacks when Minnesota blitzed. The Vikings blitzed more than any other team in 2024, on 26 percent of all dropbacks.

If Browning handles those situations like he did in 2023, he will be able to take advantage of one-on-ones with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to create some explosives. The Vikings have limited opponents to 153.0 yards passing (fifth best).

“They’ll come to the line with a couple different calls,” Browning said. “And, you know, I think the big thing is they want to get into the perfect call, just like an offense, and so obviously, the defensive coordinator there has been there for a while now and has some creative stuff. Got some guys that have been in the system for a long time, and they’re good.”

Crowd noise at The Bank also will add to that challenge, as the Bengals will be going with a silent count.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he won’t be making noticeable changes in the game plan to account for the adjustment from Burrow to Browning, but one thing they can do to help open things up would be to get the running game going.

That was a goal even if Burrow was still behind center because Cincinnati ranks last in the league in rushing yards per game (47.0) through its 2-0 start.

Browning, who appears to have the full confidence from teammates and coaches, could utilize Chase Brown more on screens also to create more out of the backfield.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. When the Bengals are on defense

Cincinnati is tied for eighth in turnover margin, and if it hadn’t been for Browning’s three interceptions last week, that number would be better than plus-1. The Bengals have picked off four passes through two games, and safety Jordan Battle said the key is to continue that trend.

McCarthy struggled with turnovers last week, so the Vikings weren’t exactly thriving with him, but Wentz adds some new wrinkles as a veteran who only has been around about four weeks. He signed as a free agent after a workout Aug. 23.

Wentz has made just two starts in the past two years, including one with the Raiders in 2023 and one with the Chiefs last season, after going 2-5 in seven starts with Washington in 2022.

Though he’s struggled in his nine previous years, Wentz has weapons at his disposal, most notably wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has seven catches for 125 yards and one touchdown, but is arguably one of the best in the league, next to Ja’Marr Chase.

“(He is) very strong; very difficult to bring down in the pocket,” Taylor said. “(He has) really good athleticism. The play is never over with him. He’s got the ability to extend. He’s got a strong arm. I just think he’s a difficult quarterback to play against. He’s got a lot of strengths.”

Cincinnati has allowed 269.5 passing yards per game and only four teams have done worse against the pass, but the run defense is in the top 10 while allowing just 94.0 yards per game. Minnesota has produced 99.0 rushing yards per game, led by Jordan Mason’s 98 yards on 24 carries.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Injuries of note

The Bengals will be without defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) and likely be without cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday in practice and still was limited Friday. D.J. Turner, who showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited by a hamstring issue, is expected to play Sunday and could be tasked with the challenge of defending Jefferson.

Dax Hill would likely kick outside, which he does in base defense when Cincinnati has three linebackers on the field, and Josh Newton could play the nickel. Marco Wilson, who has been inactive, likely would also be in the mix on the outside.

Minnesota had a long list of ailments this week but notably could be missing left tackle Christian Darrisaw for a third week, after he was expected to play earlier in the week. He went from being a full participant Wednesday to not practicing Thursday, which could indicate another setback in his recovery from an ACL tear. Meanwhile, his backup, Justin Skule, missed the first two days of practice with a concussion, which would potentially put a third-string offensive lineman against Trey Hendrickson.

Explore Burrow undergoes surgery five days after toe injury

Left guard Donavan Jackson (wrist), Lakota West High product and center Ryan Kelly (concussion), safeties Harrison Smith (illness) and Theo Jackson (hip), linebackers Austin Keys (groin) and Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (ankle) also were either limited or did not practice Thursday.