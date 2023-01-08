Bengals up big on Ravens at halftime

Running back J.K. Dobbins, right guard Kevin Zeitler and tight end Mark Andrews were all healthy scratches, and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and his backup, Brandon Stephens (illness) also were inactive.

Cincinnati, seeking an eighth straight win, was leading 17-0 until the Ravens got on the board with just under two minutes left in the half.

The Bengals limited Baltimore to one first down on the opening drive, then made it to the 16-yard line before Evan McPherson got them on the board with a 34-yard field goal. They got the ball back quickly when Jessie Bates made an easy pick off Brown, whose throw went off target as B.J. Hill was hitting him.

That put Cincinnati on the 48-yard line of the Ravens, and eight plays later, Joe Mixon was celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run with a coin flip mocking the league’s decision to give Baltimore a chance at a home playoff game if the Ravens beat the Bengals for a second time this season.

Brown then was intercepted again when his throw to Demarcus Robinson bounced off the receiver’s hands and right to Mike Hilton. That one set the Bengals offense up at the 32-yard line, and Ja’Marr Chase finished off a three-play drive by catching Joe Burrow’s 26-yard touchdown pass for the 17-0 lead with 14:12 left in the second quarter. With that reception, Chase crossed over 1,000 yards for the season in just his 12th game.

A roughing the passer penalty on Trey Hendrickson bailed out the Ravens on a third down that extended their lone scoring drive. A 28-yard pass from Brown to tight end Isaiah Likely moved them into Bengals territory to set up their touchdown, a 4-yard run by Kenyan Drake. Hendrickson made up for the penalty when he sacked Brown in the end zone and forced a fumble, which Joseph Ossai recovered for a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Bengals might have a chance to rest some players in the second half if they can keep enough cushion with their lead. Tyler Boyd suffered a head injury in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion but is probable to return. Ideally, Cincinnati could let him sit and prevent the chance of injury to others by giving them a break.