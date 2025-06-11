Bengals training camp begins July 23 with eight sessions open to the public

The Bengals also will hold a special Saturday night practice in Paycor Stadium at 6 p.m. on August 2 that will be free and open to the public. Gates open at 5 p.m. that day, and fans will be able to experience a variety of family-friendly activities and photo opportunities throughout the stadium. Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham will provide live commentary during practice.

Tickets are required for the night practice and will be made available at no cost through the Bengals app starting July 22 for season ticket holders and waitlist members and July 23 for the general public.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Saturday night stadium practice, as well as for any of the other sessions open to the public.

New this year, the Bengals will be practicing at 10 a.m. for open training camp sessions at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way, and fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for practices at established prices.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating for 1,100 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines, but fans are encourage to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free and no ticket is required for those eight practices open to the general public. Concessions and merchandise also will be available for purchase with credit or debit cards.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following practices, as different position groups will be available each day.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER PRACTICES

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will have access to three exclusive practices. Members will be able to select an exclusive practice and claim free tickets in the Bengals app on Monday, July 21. Fans can visit bengals.com/tickets to learn more about the Season Ticket Member Waitlist.

FULL TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 9 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 28

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 31

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 2 (Saturday Night Stadium Practice; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 5 p.m.

--Practice from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 3

--Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 10 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 9 a.m.

--Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.