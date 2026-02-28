Bengals: Tobin says team will ‘attack’ offseason, open to big swings

But what does “all in” look like this offseason as Cincinnati tries to get back on track after three straight years missing the playoffs after back-to-back AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl in 2021 and 2022?

Tobin pointed out the organization signed $400 million worth of contracts last year. That still wasn’t enough, so the question later turned to whether the Bengals will take any big swings this year in free agency.

“We’re always looking if there’s an opportunity that we feel warrants it,” Tobin said. “You have to give up things, and when you take a big swing, there’s a big chance you miss. And it can stay with you for a long time and keep you in the dugout, if we’re staying with baseball. ... You don’t get to take a big swing for free. Big swings take big compensation.

“I would probably argue that one of the best trades in the league this year was us bringing Joe Flacco to us, because it re-energized us and it gave us a chance. So, when things present themselves like that, we will take advantage of it. But it’s got to be worth it. We don’t ignore opportunities that are out there. We never do. Most people aren’t changing teams in the middle of the year because they’re doing great for their team, or their team is doing great. There are a lot of opportunities out there, and I think the offseason is the time to build your football team from the ground up. And that’s what we’re gonna try to do this offseason.”

Cincinnati wasn’t as aggressive in free agency last year while trying to sort through major contract extensions for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and getting no where in negotiations with Trey Hendrickson for a new deal or trade. Hendrickson ultimately ended up signing a new one-year deal worth up to $30 million and now is set to become a free agent, unless the Bengals use the franchise tag on him or come up with a surprise new deal.

According to OverTheCap.com, the organization has about $53 million in cap space available this offseason, and although the Bengals’ numbers will always differ from that, Tobin said they have “resources” to spend.

Another way to free up some extra cap space, if needed, would be to restructure Burrow’s contract, similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes. Burrow eats up almost $48 million in cap space this year.

“We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to,” Tobin said when asked if a restructure is something the organization is looking into. “Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we’ll do that. If we need that, we’ll consider that as well. Like I said, we’re open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team where we’re satisfied we’re gonna win a championship. That’s our mindset, and that’s the way we’re going into the offseason. But we have resources right now, and we’ll see what we can get done.”

Tobin said free agency is unpredictable because 31 other teams are also trying to improve and are fighting to sign a lot of the same guys. There aren’t enough “elite type players to service 32 teams,” he noted.

The Bengals have to be strategic in how they find players that fit the system and scheme and can help elevate them back to a championship contender. Their most active and successful free agency periods came ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl season and the following season when they made it back to the AFC Championship game after signing some quality “mid-tier” players to their second NFL contracts.

That brought impactful players like Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, Vonn Bell, Mike Hilton, DJ Reader and more.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he remembers the signings all coming in at different times. Some were available and interested right away, while others took their time.

“We’ll be prepared for the moment and see where it ends up for us,” Taylor said, noting the scouts do a good job of helping the organization get to the negotiating process.

Tobin said the Bengals might not do it the exact same way as those AFC North title years, but the plan is to be active.

“We’re going to attack it, you know, and try to build our roster from all sources,” Tobin said. “And draft is one of those sources, free agency is another. Perhaps re-signing some of our impending free agents is another, extensions, so they don’t get to free agency, is another way to do it, but we’re going to look at all areas, and we’re going to try to attack this offseason and fit our needs with the right people.”