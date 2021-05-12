Bengals to open 2021 season vs. Vikings

Cincinnati will open at home at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Bengals last faced in 2017, a 34-7 loss on the road. The Vikings lead the all-time series 7-6.

The Bengals will release their full schedule online and open single-game ticket sales at 7:45 p.m. today, ahead of NFL Network’s schedule release show at 8 p.m.