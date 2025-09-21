Bengals suffer worst loss in franchise history

Minnesota took advantage of each mistake and handed the Bengals a humiliating first loss, 48-10, Sunday at The Bank. Cincinnati (2-1) had overcome three interceptions by Browning last week after he stepped in for injured Joe Burrow in the second quarter to beat Jacksonville, but there was no recovering this time.

It was the worst defeat in franchise history, which previously was a 37-point margin most recently in 2017.

Just when it seemed the Bengals were finally starting to swing momentum in the second quarter, things turned for the worse. Cincinnati finished the half with three straight fumbles in the final two minutes, including a scoop and score, and the Vikings feasted for 17 of its 34 first-half points.

Minnesota, led by backup quarterback Carson Wentz, had jumped to an early advantage with a six-play, 64-yard touchdown drive to open the game, and added to it when Isaiah Rodgers intercepted Browning and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown with 6:08 left in the first quarter.

Will Reichard tacked on a 35-yard field goal to make it 17-0 before the Bengals finally got on the board with a 45-yard field goal from Evan McPherson the next drive. That’s when it seemed to start shifting in Cincinnati’s favor – but only briefly.

The Bengals forced a three-and-out with help from Kris Jenkins’ third-down sack, but three plays later, Noah Fant fumbled after a 4-yard catch, and Rodgers recovered and returned it for a 66-yard touchdown.

Next, it was Ja’Marr Chase losing a fumble after Rodgers forced the ball out on a 15-yard reception. Jeff Okudah recovered, and three plays later, the Vikings were back in the endzone on a Jordan Mason 5-yard run after Justin Jefferson’s 36-yard catch began the drive.

Cincinnati didn’t even get one play complete before the next turnover when Jalen Redmond forced the ball out of Samaje Perine’s grip and Jonathan Allen recovered. Minnesota capped the half off with a 62-yard field goal from Reichard to take a 34-3 lead into the break.

The Bengals’ implosion continued in the third quarter. After a three-and-out for the offense, Minnesota drove 74 yards on 10 plays, finished off by another touchdown run for Mason, and Browning threw his second pick the ensuing drive.

Minnesota took advantage again for another touchdown six plays later, and that ended Wentz’s day. Wentz, starting for injured 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions before he was replaced in the fourth quarter by third-string quarterback Max Brosmer.

Cincinnati’s third-string quarterback Brett Rypien made his debut in the fourth quarter, as well, after Browning threw a touchdown to Drew Sample to trim down a 45-point deficit.