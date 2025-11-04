Bengals: Rookie LBs sad to see mentor Wilson traded to Dallas, but happy he’s getting an opportunity play

Wilson had requested a trade ahead of the Week 8 loss to the New York Jets, after Carter began seeing more snaps in his place the two games prior. Now, he got his wish. He leaves a Bengals organization that drafted him in the third round in 2020 and leaned on him especially early in his career when he helped them to back-to-back AFC North titles and a Super Bowl run in 2021.

“That’s my guy,” Carter said. “The day I got drafted, Logan was the first person to reach out to me, like this is including family, friends, random people. Logan was the first text I received. So from that moment, he always was like, near and dear to my heart, just solely because of that. That was before I even met him. So then I met him, and he’s the best guy ever.

“Obviously, he’s a great player, but he just showed me what it looks like, what it means to be great in all areas. I hate to see him go, but super sad, because he’s been great here for his whole career. But I’m happy that he’s getting an opportunity to go show what he can do, because he can bring so much value. He brought so much value to us and to me. So I’m happy for him, and I’m rooting for him, wherever or whatever he does.”

The Bengals committed to a youth movement this year when they drafted Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and Carter in the fourth, beginning to rebuild a linebacker room that moved on from Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaithers this past offseason.

Wilson started the first seven games, was on the bench in Week 8 but played 20 snaps (27.8 percent) and then was inactive Sunday due to a calf injury.

Carter said even after Wilson made his request for a trade, he was still offering advice and making sure Carter knew he had no hard feelings toward him.

Wilson came into the training room Tuesday morning after the news broke of his trade, to share his goodbyes and let Carter know he would still be available to him from afar.

“I went over to him, hugged him, told him I loved him, and he expressed to me that his phone is always open,” Carter said. “He’s always a phone call away and he’s always gonna keep pouring into me, so I’m just forever grateful for the bond that we have and just the love that we have. Just he was essential, an essential part of my growth and my development. So that’s a special guy.”

Knight shared similar praise for Wilson, noting he also had gotten a text from Wilson on his draft night, welcoming him to the team. His space in the locker room was right next to Wilson’s, and Wilson was an incredible resource to him, as he came in as a starter from Day 1.

The young linebackers still have a veteran in Oren Burks to help lead them, but Knight said Wilson was a fountain of knowledge, having been such a key part of the Bengals’ defense the past five-plus years.

“A guy like Logan, who has a ton of input, being in games, being in situations like this, knowing how to persevere in situations like this and coming out on the other side on top, that’s a guy that I’m going to keep in my corner forever,” Knight said. “So just because he not here physically doesn’t mean that he’s not here spiritually, definitely in my mind mentally and whatnot. So communication isn’t going to stop. Definitely not going to be a stranger here with me and my family. So, he’s family now. That’s going to stick forever.”

Carter said Wilson taught him how to handle adversity in the NFL, and he believes that will help the defense climb out of the tough times.

Meanwhile, Dallas is getting “a dog,” he said. Wilson will have a chance to be a three-down linebacker for the Cowboys, and Carter believes Wilson can still “do it all at a high level.”

Moving on from Wilson is just another sign the Bengals believe in Carter and Knight, though. They both said they are ready to shoulder the load.

“We’re ready to step up for that challenge, and obviously, we got to clean up a lot of mistakes, and, you know, get this team back in the win column and just start playing some complementary football,” Carter said. “We need to do that. We got to help the offense and the special teams out and just play with complementary football. But it’s really a blessing to have that, I guess, that respect and that trust from the coaches and the guys in the locker room that they see that in us, but it’s time just for us to go do it. Stop all the talking. This game is about performance. So, it’s time for just us to go do it and just go get a W.”