Bengals re-sign veteran long snapper

Clark Harris signed a one-year contract to remain in Cincinnati for a 14th season.

The 37-year-old has served as the team’s long snapper since mid-2009 and has made 1876 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery. He enters the 2022 season having played in 201 career games for Cincinnati, five shy of linebacker Reggie Williams for third most in team history and six shy of cornerback Ken Riley and free agent punter Kevin Huber for the team record (207).