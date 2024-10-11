Bengals need to ‘leave it all on the table’ vs. Giants, Chase says

This time it came despite a career day for quarterback Joe Burrow and another step forward for one of the best offenses in the league. Cincinnati’s four losses are by a combined 15 points, and Chase believes Sunday night’s primetime road game against the New York Giants could be the spark the team needs.

“Our record, numbers don’t lie, of course, but I think we proved that we still can play in this league, and we can still play our team-caliber at the end of the day,” Chase said Thursday. “And everyone knows that just because of the playmakers we have. We got faith in our defense. Once the defense gets picking up, then we’ll lift off from here.”

“This has to be the game we set the standard, right here, and leave it all on the table,” Chase said later.

Cincinnati still believes there is another level even for the offense to reach, Chase looks back to his rookie season as an example of how there’s still time to make a run.

That 2021 season, the Bengals started off much better with three wins in the first four games but were 5-4 going into the bye and no one expected them to make a run to the Super Bowl. They won eight of the next 11 games to get there, and the defense made just enough splash plays at the end of games to become a key part in that.

Since the 1966 merger of the NFL and competing American Football League, less than 6 percent of the teams that have started with a 1-4 record have made the playoffs, according to ESPN Research.

Burrow said after Sunday’s loss the Bengals can’t call themselves a “championship-caliber team,” but on Wednesday he clarified it’s still possible to get there.

“I know we can,” Burrow said. “Whether we do or not is to be determined, but I know the players we have in there and the coaches we have up there, and I know we can get to where we want to. It’s just a matter of doing it.”

The 1-4 start is the worst since Zac Taylor’s first season as coach in 2019 when Cincinnati lost its first 11 games, leading to the drafting of Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020, with Chase following as the No. 5 overall pick in 2021.

Cincinnati still believes this defense — among the worst in the league — can make a turnaround, especially as the defensive line gets back to full strength. Meanwhile, the offense just keeps getting better.

Burrow is first in the league in passing touchdowns (12), quarterback rating (113.6) and 40-yard passes (five) and second in completion percentage (72.3), according to Next Gen Stats. Five of his touchdowns have been to Chase, who is tied for first in the league in that category and is second in receiving yards, despite a slow start while Tee Higgins was out the first two games.

“We found a rhythm early in each of these last four games,” Burrow said. “When you can find a rhythm early that just gives you a lot of confidence and puts the defense on their heels and then you feel like you can call any play and we’re going to make it work. That’s our job as players no matter what play is called, no matter what you get to try to find a completion, try to find positive yardage, try to find a first down. We’re going to continue to play that way. Our plan each week has been great and we’re going to continue to build on the run game. We know what the pass game is. We’re going to continue to get better.”

The Giants will test a much-improved offensive line Sunday, as they bring the best pass rush in the league with 22.0 sacks, including six from nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is a key piece to that but underwent wrist surgery Wednesday and is considered “week-to-week.”

Burrow said the Bengals are ready for that challenge.

The focus this week also needs to be on making sure they finish strong after a lack of execution at the end of the Baltimore game wasn’t where it needed to be. Burrow still doesn’t believe he’s all the way back to where he was before wrist surgery, despite numbers indicating he is. In the meantime, Burrow said he told his receivers they “might have to catch a couple wobblers this year” but “that’s part of coming back from injury.”

“I would say I’m still not quite throwing it the way that I would like,” Burrow said. “I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7