Bengals Mixon: ‘We see the Super Bowl window’

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon said he only wanted to answer questions about football in his first open-locker room interview since the end of the 2022 season, but he did express a sense of relief to have both his contract situation and legal proceedings behind him.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ seventh year running back last week was issued a non-guilty verdict in a judge’s ruling on aggravated menacing charges brought up by a victim who said he pulled a gun in a traffic incident and threatened he should shoot her.

Uncertainty surrounding the case, plus attention drawn from a shooting on his property during the offseason, made his status unclear as training camp approached. However, when Mixon and the Bengals came to an agreement on a re-structured contract July 14, that seemed to settle his future with the team. The judge’s ruling confirmed that.

“It’s a great thing, just to be able to come in, like I said, it’s year seven for me and that’s a big deal,” Mixon said. “At the end of the day it’s seven with the same organization and it’s a blessing. And I plan on being here for the rest of my career and hopefully just going to extend it as long as possible, as long as I’m doing what I should be doing. And like I said, it’s a blessing to be here and very thankful.”

Asked if he had any regrets over the negative attention that followed him this offseason, Mixon did not answer the question directly.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m going to keep it all football questions, but it’s a great thing for everything to be pretty much over with it and to be able to hone in on being the best teammate that I can possibly be, being a leader and captain that I am around the team,” Mixon said. “And like I said, it’s a blessing to be here for another year. So I’m going to just try to do whatever I can to be what I am to my teammates and to the fans and try to do whatever I can to be that positive role model in this here locker room.”

Mixon is set to make $5.8 million this season, which is roughly a $3 million decrease from his cash value before the contract got altered, but he said it was worth it if salary cap relief helps the Bengals keep other players important to staying in title contention.

Since his contract restructure, the Bengals also extended defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s contract through 2025 and locked in linebacker Logan Wilson on a four-year deal. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins are still negotiating new deals.

“For sure, I’m comfortable where I’m at,” Mixon said. “I mean, it’s a blessing to be able to receive and try to get more obviously, and to help for generations, what I have started for generations. But I mean for me, I feel good, I’m comfortable, I’m just glad we were able to get something done and like I said for (teammates Higgins and Burrow) I just hope they’re able to make things happen and get their deals done.”

“We see all the pieces that we have together,” Mixon added. “We trying to keep everybody here in this locker room. We see the Super Bowl window and as long as we keep everybody together, I mean we’re right there. So hopefully these guys get their deals done and I hope, I wish them the best.”

Each player has in mind what he is comfortable with, Mixon said, and he was satisfied with the lower numbers for himself if it meant a chance to stay in Cincinnati and try to win a Super Bowl.

Mixon joined the Bengals as their second-round draft pick in 2017 and said he is grateful to Mike Brown and the organization for “taking a chance on a 20-year-old out of Oklahoma.” He also wants to see Brown finally get a Lombardi Trophy.

A return to the Super Bowl — and a win this time — is the expectation this season.

“In the locker room that we have, now, I feel like every year we’re going to have a Super Bowl expectation when it comes down to us alone,” Mixon said. “So, we just gotta take it one game at a time and let the cards play out how they supposed to.”

Mixon is coming off a down year individually after rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 regular-season games after topping 1,000 yards for the third time in his career in 2021.

The Bengals faced a lot of two-deep coverage last year, and Mixon said if that’s the case again, they’ve “got to make (defenses) pay.” He’s looking for a big year out of the running game behind an improved offensive line, as four starters return and Orlando Brown steps in at left tackle.

“Everybody (is) taking everything, I feel like just honing in on the plan,” Mixon said. “I think everybody is taking that initiative and that jump to really want to execute in the run game, and the big guys up front, I mean, they’re loving it, loving the run scheme right now and everybody buying in. So just, we’re getting ready for a big year and all the expectations we have.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Commanders, 6:05 p.m., 1530, 102.7, 104.7