Bengals make first round of cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

A total of 12 players were cut Monday, including the release of vested veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

The other 11 players waived were: defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Lance Robinson, wide receivers Cole Burgess and Rashod Owens, running back Quali Conley, safety Shaquan Loyal, center Andrew Raym, offensive guard Andrew Stueber, quarterback Payton Thorne and linebacker Craig Young.

Cincinnati’s roster is now down to 77 players, plus Erick All Jr., who is on the active Physically Unable to Perform list.

Bryan was brought in as a free agent addition in July, ahead of training camp, to help give a veteran presence on a thin interior defensive line. An eighth-year player he originally was a first-round pick for Jacksonville in 2018 and spent his first four seasons (2018-2021) with the Jaguars. He then played for Cleveland in 2022 and Indianapolis the past two seasons.

Although he brings a wealth of experience, it appears the Bengals felt comfortable with other options. Bryan has played 113 career regular-season games with 46 starts and totaled 154 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to make their final cuts, after which they will begin trying to re-sign some players and potentially make waiver claims to bring in new talent.