Bengals: Joe Burrow back at practice for first time since late September

Burrow underwent surgery Sept. 19 to repair a severe turf toe injury that he suffered in the second quarter of a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his third surgery in six NFL seasons.

“I think he’s ready for this part of the recovery, to come back on a limited basis and progress it on the field with the players, so I think he’s at a good point,” Taylor said. “I think internally, this was always a good timeline for us. He’s worked really hard to get to this point, get back on the field in a limited form, so I’m excited to get him out there today.”

Burrow was expected to be out for at least three months, according to initial reports after his surgery, which would have put him back in mid-December; however, Taylor said the timeline the Bengals were looking at was always predicting him back around this time.

Cincinnati did not want to make that projected timeline public in case something changed, but “fortunately, it held up,” Taylor said. The Bengals can add him to the active roster any time now, though Taylor confirmed it would not be this week.

“Not ready to make that prediction, truly week-to-week,” Taylor said. “There’s no reason for us to do that. We haven’t seen him yet out there on the field, and so we’ll get through this first week and then approach next week and then see where we end up after that.”

Burrow, speaking to the media after a light practice, said numerous factors will determine if and when he would play. The Bengals record could be one of those variables.

Cincinnati fell to 3-6 with an especially disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2, before a bye week. The Bengals face another key matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday are back home Nov. 23 against the New England Patriots before a quick turnaround to a Thanksgiving night game at Baltimore on Nov. 27.

Burrow has been running for a while, he said, and was able to get back to activity fairly quickly after his surgery, compared to his past injuries. Burrow was scheduled to just throw some routes on air with the receivers Monday, then start progressing from there. Taylor said he won’t be doing 11-on-11 work just yet.

“You got this great opportunity for these next couple of weeks for him to start inching his way forward and getting ready to see when he can play for us,” Taylor said.