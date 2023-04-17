Bengals holding pre-draft local players’ workout Tuesday

Former Dayton Flyers running back Jacob Chisholm is scheduled to be among the 31 draft-eligible players invited to participate in the Cincinnati Bengals’ annual local players’ workout Tuesday at Paycor Stadium.
The workout gives the Bengals a chance to see some of the local products who will be available in the draft next week.
Chisholm, who attended Ryle High School in Union, Ky., was a first-team All-Pioneer Football League pick in 2022 after leading the league with 1,064 yards rushing (95.5 yards per game) and producing a team-high 17 total touchdowns. He was fifth in the Football Championship Series in rushing attempts with 236 carries and also caught 22 passes for 253 yards.
The 31 invited players to the workout will participate in a short on-field session Tuesday morning, as NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s regional area.
Others who were scheduled to participate include 11 players from the University of Cincinnati, three from Miami, six from Ohio State and 11 others with local high school connections.
From UC are: cornerback Arquon Bush, offensive guard Jeremy Cooper, safety Ja’von Hicks, linebackers Wilson Huber and Ty Van Fossen, halfback Charles McClelland, offensive tackles Lorenz Metz and James Tunstall, center Dylan O’Quinn, defensive tackle Jabari Taylor and tight end Leonard Taylor.
The three players from Miami include wide receivers Mac Hippenhammer and Jalen Walker and linebacker Ryan McWood. From Ohio State are defensive tackles Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCallister and long snapper Bradley Robinson.
Local high school products include: Eastern Kentucky tight end Dakota Allen (Lebanon High), Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (St. Xavier), Baylor offensive guard Jacob Gall (Archbishop Moeller), Indiana State wide receiver Dante Hendrix (Randall K. Cooper High), Toledo linebacker Jamal Hines (Princeton), Slippery Rock cornerback Kevin Hyde (Colerain), Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (Ryle), Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps (Mt. Healthy), Tiffin cornerback Tyler Richardson (LaSalle) and Marshall offensive tackle Kendrick Sartor (Princeton).
