‘Bengals fans deserve so much better’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s 34-12 loss at Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) speaks after his team's loss to the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) speaks after his team's loss to the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
The Cincinnati Bengals season is slowly spiraling out of control.

Cincinnati dropped its third straight game, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-12 in an important AFC North game on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

ExploreBengals collapse in Pittsburgh, fall to Steelers 34-12 in crucial AFC North game

Cincinnati - which never led in the game - fell to 3-7. They host New England next Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:

