‘Bengals fans deserve so much better’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s 34-12 loss at Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Bengals season is slowly spiraling out of control.
Cincinnati dropped its third straight game, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-12 in an important AFC North game on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.
Cincinnati - which never led in the game - fell to 3-7. They host New England next Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:
#Bengals suffer a third straight loss and this is a big one, as they fall 34-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now are three games back in the AFC North. Could have gotten right back in the title chase with a win. Two defensive touchdowns for the Steelers.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 16, 2025
The Bengals really were down 10-9 with Mason Rudolph in and somehow lost 34-12.— Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) November 16, 2025
Zac Taylor...
Well, it's mock draft season in Cincinnati.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 16, 2025
Bengals fans deserve so much better— Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) November 16, 2025
It’s really unfair 🫠😒
Another week another “L”… MORE and MORE miss tackles.— Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) November 16, 2025
Not a physical team on either side of the ball.
Not physical enough and can’t make tackles. Cant win the NFL with that Combo.
…… SOB! Ughhhhhh
The only way to sum up this game, defense, season, and front office. pic.twitter.com/x5giv8ybuM— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) November 16, 2025
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is an NFL record.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 16, 2025
The #Bengals have given up 27 points in 9 straight games, tying the Super Bowl era record set by the 2020 Chargers.
The Bengals picked up a first down with the 15-yard penalty on Jalen Ramsey's ejection. They somehow ran six plays, used two timeouts, ran 3+ minutes off the clock, and lost a yard before kicking a field goal? pic.twitter.com/nWOssvr0sA— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 16, 2025
The AFC North is more winnable this year than it's been during any of Zac Taylor's head coaching career. The Steelers aren't a standout team.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 16, 2025
What a missed opportunity for the Bengals this year.
For those fans that have hope...— joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 16, 2025
There have been two teams in NFL history that started a season 3-7 and made the playoffs:
1) The 2020 Commanders
2) The 2022 Jaguars
This is the 20th season with 7 or more losses after 10 games. This is the Bengals 58th season.
