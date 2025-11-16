‘Bengals fans deserve so much better’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s 34-12 loss at Pittsburgh

Cincinnati - which never led in the game - fell to 3-7. They host New England next Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:

#Bengals suffer a third straight loss and this is a big one, as they fall 34-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now are three games back in the AFC North. Could have gotten right back in the title chase with a win. Two defensive touchdowns for the Steelers. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 16, 2025

The Bengals really were down 10-9 with Mason Rudolph in and somehow lost 34-12.



Zac Taylor... — Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) November 16, 2025

Well, it's mock draft season in Cincinnati. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 16, 2025

Bengals fans deserve so much better



It’s really unfair 🫠😒 — Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) November 16, 2025

Another week another “L”… MORE and MORE miss tackles.



Not a physical team on either side of the ball.



Not physical enough and can’t make tackles. Cant win the NFL with that Combo.



…… SOB! Ughhhhhh — Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) November 16, 2025

The only way to sum up this game, defense, season, and front office. pic.twitter.com/x5giv8ybuM — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) November 16, 2025

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is an NFL record.



The #Bengals have given up 27 points in 9 straight games, tying the Super Bowl era record set by the 2020 Chargers. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 16, 2025

The Bengals picked up a first down with the 15-yard penalty on Jalen Ramsey's ejection. They somehow ran six plays, used two timeouts, ran 3+ minutes off the clock, and lost a yard before kicking a field goal? pic.twitter.com/nWOssvr0sA — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 16, 2025

The AFC North is more winnable this year than it's been during any of Zac Taylor's head coaching career. The Steelers aren't a standout team.



What a missed opportunity for the Bengals this year. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 16, 2025