Bengals: Coaches still in ‘discovery process’ with offensive line roles

The starting right guard job and key backup roles are still up for grabs, as players move around to different spots to see what kind of versatility they’ve got and what pairings work best.

Cody Ford, who has been battling with Lucas Patrick at right guard, has been seeing time at tackle this week, and with the unexpected absence of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., he stepped into that key role Wednesday. Devin Cochran, who was on the rehab field Wednesday, and rookie Jalen Rivers also have seen some first-team reps in camp in Amarius Mims’ spot at right tackle.

“Now is the time to look at all that stuff,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. “So, these six — I say six this week, really these next four (practices), we’ll look at some different things with Cody (Ford) and Jaylen (Rivers) and make some decisions as we go, where we want to head.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The offensive line was at the center of attention Wednesday not just because of the personnel missing and adjustments that had to be made. The offensive unit struggled in team drills, and quarterback Joe Burrow took his first hit of camp when Shemar Stewart bumped into him, causing a scuffle.

Patrick came to Burrow’s defense, getting in Stewart’s face, and the offensive and defensive lines came together in the fracas.

“We did what we had to do … but (Shemar) has to be smarter than that,” Bengals center Ted Karras told reporters afterward. “(Burrow) is all our hopes and dreams. But, we’ve got to be better, too. That’s on us.”

Patrick started the preseason opener at right guard and didn’t do anything to necessarily lock it down, but with Ford kicking out to tackle this week, the Bengals might be considering moving him back to a swing tackle role.

Dylan Fairchild continues to maintain his hold on the left guard spot after a strong showing in the preseason opener.

Taylor seemed to hint at wanting to settle the starting jobs before the next game Monday at Washington, when he originally planned to give the first-teamers their largest workload of preseason.

“There’s no real criteria that we are looking for, it’s just a decision we will make at some point,” Taylor said Saturday. “We’ve still got six practices left in our minds to really assess those guys. Be really good in one-on-one pass protection and understand where your help is, understand how to help others, coming out with physicality in the run game, being detailed, those are all things we look for.”

Another key spot in question is the backup center role, where Matt Lee once seemed penciled in before injury has set him back this preseason. The Bengals signed former Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin as a college free agent after he slipped through the draft because of an Achilles injury he suffered in November.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

If McLaughlin returns to his pre-injury form that earned him the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top college center, he could be the steal of the spring. He’s just ramping up his workload and getting into the mix this week, but some preseason snaps could be important in determining if he can play a role this season.

“He’s still just working his way into things,” Taylor said earlier this week. “We would love to get him some action to see where he’s at, but he’s more the day-to-day mindset, him and Matt Lee both.”

Injuries are testing the Bengals’ depth, but Cincinnati will learn the most if everyone is available Monday at Washington.

Defensive end Myles Murphy also was out of practice Wednesday after limping off during an 11-on-11, two-minute drill Tuesday. He had returned for the final team drill of practice but appeared to be dealing with a right ankle issue.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Washington

When: 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18

TV: ESPN

Radio: 104.7-FM