Bengals carry 17-7 lead into halftime at Buffalo

The Bengals didn’t face a third down until 5:25 left in the first quarter at the Buffalo 23-yard line, a play on which Burrow took a sack but the defense was flagged offside. Three plays later on a third-and-7, the Bengals dialed up an outside screen that freed up Hayden Hurst for another 15-yard touchdown pass from Burrow for the 14-0 lead with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Cincinnati has outscored opponents 39-0 in the first quarter of its last three games, excluding the Week 17 game against Buffalo, which ended with the Bengals leading 7-3 with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

After the Bengals punted for the first time, Buffalo upped the tempo on its third possession and finally found a rhythm for a 15-play touchdown drive, capped by Josh Allen’s 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 7:25 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals responded with another scoring drive, but Chase’s 10-yard touchdown reception, on an incredible Burrow throw over two defenders on third down, was overturned as officials ruled he lost control of the ball before going out of bounds. Cincinnati settled for a 28-yard field goal from Evan McPherson with 1:49 left in the quarter, but then came up with a stop on defense to maintain the 10-point cushion going into halftime.

Cincinnati’s offensive success in the first half was especially encouraging considering three backup linemen were starting because of injuries to different players each of the last three games. A fourth starter, center Ted Karras, got banged up in the second quarter and needed his right knee wrapped before the field goal drive. He was visibly struggling that drive but finished the half.

Burrow completed 18 of 27 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Mixon had nine carries for 55 yards. Allen completed 10 of 17 passes for 111 yards to lead Buffalo.