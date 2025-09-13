Bengals: 3 things to know about the ‘Open in Orange’ home opener against Jacksonville

Taylor doesn’t normally take time to notice how full the stadium is ahead of kickoff, but he plans to this time and doesn’t want to see a bunch of fans still finding their seats while former Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is revving up the crowd as “Ruler of the Jungle” during the pre-game festivities.

“I know how loud we’re going to be, so let’s do it early, let’s show them right out of the gate,” Taylor said. “I think when Sam Hubbard is out there as Ruler of the Jungle, every seat is packed. … I’m just asking for one game — a 10-minute sacrifice from the parking lot (tailgating). … I think, for this first one, it would be awesome, just to send the message to the team that we have to do our best to start 2-0 and for all the great things that we want to do this year, it starts with playing great at home and that’s a collective effort from our players, our coaches, our fan base, and so I’m excited to start off 2025 the right way at home.”

That’s what Taylor hopes to see before the opening kickoff. Here are three things to know about the matchup on the field:

1. When the Bengals are on offense...

The Bengals are focused on bouncing back from a poor second half on offense when they netted just seven yards and three points in the 17-16 win at Cleveland.

Taylor said Jacksonville’s defensive line is quietly one of the best in the NFL with Travon Walker a “powerful, impact player” and Josh Hines-Allen bringing “legitimate juice” on the ends and defensive tackle Arik Armstead a proven 10-year veteran next to DaVon Hamilton.

However, the Bengals seem most curious about how much two-way player Travis Hunter plays on defense after new Jaguars coach Liam Coen said earlier this week he would see increased snaps. Hunter, the No. 2 overall draft pick out of Colorado, was limited to just six snaps at cornerback in the opener against Carolina and mainly played wide receiver.

It could make for an intriguing matchup between Ja’Marr Chase, the NFL’s top receiver from last year, and Hunter, who was college football’s best player in 2024.

“He can literally do it all, and he’s in a blessed opportunity to be in,” Chase says. “Still in the NFL and still trying to find what position he wants to play. He’s mad athletic.”

Ideally, the Bengals can get the running game going again after seeing it drop off in the second half last week. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said a perfect day would start with efficiency on first and second downs, converting manageable third downs and capitalizing on explosives when they are available.

2. When the Bengals are on defense…

Cincinnati limited the Browns to 49 yards rushing last week but will be tested by a Jacksonville ground attack that recorded 200 yards last week against Carolina. Travis Etienne finished with 143 yards on 16 carries and presents a new challenge this week.

“His contact balance is really good so when you think you’ve got him down, his balance is outstanding to where he’s not down, so you have to finish him off, and then his explosiveness, the stop-start and getting from 0 to 100, so to speak, he does it so quickly,” Taylor said. “So you think you’ve got him down, he’s got great balance and then he gets up and gets to his highest speed possible, so that’s how he finishes plays off.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lived up to the hype he entered the league with as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, but he’s still immensely talented and the Jaguars are hoping Coen can get the best out of him – with help from a speedy receiver corps that includes Hunter, Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown. Lawrence threw for 178 yards last week, while the dynamic Hunter was still dipping his toes in the water.

Taylor said the turnover battle will be critical. That proved to be the case in Week 1 when Jordan Battle and DJ Turner both had interceptions.

3. Injury reports

Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims was limited this week with an ankle injury but is expected to be good to go Sunday. Otherwise, the Bengals have been clear of injuries. Long snapper William Wagner reported a hamstring issue but practiced in full this week.

For the Jaguars, cornerback Montaric Brown was limited early in the week with an ankle injury and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun missed Thursday due to illness but should be back, and offensive linemen Anton Harrison (back) and Cole Van Lanen (shoulder) were on the report with injuries but full participants.